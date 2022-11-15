ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont family featured in HBO's 'Santa Camp'

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?

A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and some mix across our region. Town officials resign in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts

As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Some winter tires in short supply as snow arrives in our region. Updated: 4 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont increases minimum wage in 2023

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Electric Co-Op files for rate hike in electric bills

Killington slopes get FIS greenlight for World Cup races. A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Good help can be hard to find nowadays. But one pet feed store in Williston has an employee so versatile and friendly, other companies could only dream of having her on their teams.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Late night weather forecast

Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Report spotlights Vermont’s low lung cancer screening rate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the American Lung Association shows how Vermont’s low rate of lung cancer screenings could be leading to needless deaths. It’s estimated that 590 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022 and 330 will die from the disease. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, yet officials say awareness about the lifesaving potential of screening remains underutilized.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted

DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday. Explosive balloons. Updated: 4 hours ago. Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters

Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art

K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Adopt-A-Wish campaign starts in the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Make-A-Wish Northeast New York is kicking off its annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign on Tuesday. The campaign benefits children battling critical illnesses. Tuesday’s event is at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh. This year’s North Country wish ambassadors are 10-year-old Karson from Jay whose wish is to...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

