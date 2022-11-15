Read full article on original website
Merrick car shop owner convicted of tax fraud
A Rockville Centre-based auto business owner who has struggled with legal issues over the past decade was convicted by a federal jury last week of defrauding the IRS. Lorraine Pilitz of Merrick — who prosecutors say was also known as “Lorraine Christie” and “Lorraine Storms” — was found guilty of obstructing the IRS, filing false tax returns, and structuring cash deposits to avoid revealing that money to the federal agency.
Truck Stolen From Jericho Turnpike Car Wash
Suffolk police are looking for a man who stole a truck left running and unattended at a Huntington Station car wash last month. He stole the 2007 Dodge Ram parked outside Turnpike Car Wash, at 217 West Jericho Turnpike, on October 13 at approximately 12:45 Read More ...
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline. Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline from a Brookhaven gas station. He was last seen at USA Gas on Montauk Highway, where he asked an employee to fill up his tank and then left without paying. Police...
Riverhead’s 2023 operating budget, raising tax rate more than 4%, approved by 3-2 vote, with Aguiar and Rothwell voting no
The Riverhead Town Board in a 3-2 split vote last night approved an operating budget for 2023 that increases spending by more than $3.5 million over the current year and requires a 4.21% tax rate increase in the three town-wide funds. The tax rate will increase to $59.613 per $1,000...
3 Men Wanted in Theft of Commercial Lawnmower
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are looking for three men who stole a commercial lawnmower in Huntington Station. The lawnmower, valued at approximately $7,000, was taken from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street on Oct. 26 at Read More ...
L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
Nassau County burglars apprehended after summer crime spree
Nassau County police arrested four men who were allegedly involved in four burglaries that occurred between July 4 and Oct. 7. The South American Theft Group allegedly carried out several organized burglaries around the East Coast of the United States, according to police. Nassau detectives said they had been monitoring the group's members since April.
Police: Man sought for stealing engagement ring from Suffolk mall
Police say the masked man asked to see a diamond engagement ring at Kay Jewelers at Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore earlier this month.
Long Island woman files $30M lawsuit over claims of racial discrimination during traffic stop
A woman on Long Island is taking action after she says police treated her inhumanely when they pulled her over with her 9-year-old son in the car.
Former Aide Accused Of Fraudulently Using Client's EBT Card 17 Times At Smithtown Supermarket
A former aide was charged after investigators reported that she fraudulently used an elderly client's EBT card at a Long Island store more than a dozen times. Shatia Parker, age 30, of Riverland, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of petit larceny at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Brentwood pawn shop owner charged with running organized retail theft ring
NEW YORK - A pawnshop owner in Brentwood, along with several associates, has been indicted for allegedly running an organized retail theft crime ring that operated out of his shop, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Carlos Ulloa, 50, of Patchogue, owned and operated EZ Cash Pawn and...
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz's brother struck by hit-and-run driver
A Branford man is facing charges after police say he hit a cyclist in Guilford and took off. That cyclist left seriously injured is Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz's brother, John Bysiewicz. Police say they found the driver, R. Neal Stom, at his home. He was arrested and posted bond. "My...
Police: 2 arrested for reckless driving during 'illegal car meet-ups' in Suffolk County
Suffolk police say they are cracking down on reckless driving stunts taking place across the county. Online videos have shown drivers performing high-speed donuts - some so big they shut down streets. In one video, a person could be seen stomping on the roof of a Suffolk County car with its lights flashing.
Massapequa mother sues Nassau, state police for $30 million over wrongful arrest, racial profiling claim
The woman was previously charged with DWI in August 2020 and a bench warrant was issued for her at the time, but that was later vacated by a judge in September 2021 - three months before she was pulled over and taken in.
Suffolk investigators conduct aerial searches following possible Bohemia bear sighting
No reports of escaped bears have been called in to authorities.
Raising the ramp with praise
As Patchogue Village trustee Tom Ferb put it, the wrought-iron railing accompanying the Grace A.M.E. Zion Church steps hadn’t been installed, and it was crunch time. It was the last piece of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision
A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike. Her vehicle was Read More ...
Nassau County welcomes 50 new police recruits, 9 new deputy sheriffs
Fifty new Nassau County police recruits were sworn in Monday, and nine officially became deputy sheriffs. Over half of the recruits came from the NYPD to join the Nassau County Police Department. "The NYPD has great training - they have a different environment that they police, and now you come...
15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY
The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
A race too close to call
Election night has come and gone, but the race for the 21st Assembly District seat still remains undecided. Assemblywoman Judy Griffin, the incumbent Democrat, and Brian Curran, her Republican challenger, and predecessor, remained neck-and-neck as Nassau County election officials continued counting ballots this week, trying to determine who will represent the district in Albany next year.
