Suffolk County, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Merrick car shop owner convicted of tax fraud

A Rockville Centre-based auto business owner who has struggled with legal issues over the past decade was convicted by a federal jury last week of defrauding the IRS. Lorraine Pilitz of Merrick — who prosecutors say was also known as “Lorraine Christie” and “Lorraine Storms” — was found guilty of obstructing the IRS, filing false tax returns, and structuring cash deposits to avoid revealing that money to the federal agency.
MERRICK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Truck Stolen From Jericho Turnpike Car Wash

Suffolk police are looking for a man who stole a truck left running and unattended at a Huntington Station car wash last month. He stole the 2007 Dodge Ram parked outside Turnpike Car Wash, at 217 West Jericho Turnpike, on October 13 at approximately 12:45 Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline

Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline. Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline from a Brookhaven gas station. He was last seen at USA Gas on Montauk Highway, where he asked an employee to fill up his tank and then left without paying. Police...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

3 Men Wanted in Theft of Commercial Lawnmower

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are looking for three men who stole a commercial lawnmower in Huntington Station. The lawnmower, valued at approximately $7,000, was taken from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street on Oct. 26 at Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
LINDENHURST, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County burglars apprehended after summer crime spree

Nassau County police arrested four men who were allegedly involved in four burglaries that occurred between July 4 and Oct. 7. The South American Theft Group allegedly carried out several organized burglaries around the East Coast of the United States, according to police. Nassau detectives said they had been monitoring the group's members since April.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz's brother struck by hit-and-run driver

A Branford man is facing charges after police say he hit a cyclist in Guilford and took off. That cyclist left seriously injured is Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz's brother, John Bysiewicz. Police say they found the driver, R. Neal Stom, at his home. He was arrested and posted bond. "My...
GUILFORD, CT
longislandadvance.net

Raising the ramp with praise

As Patchogue Village trustee Tom Ferb put it, the wrought-iron railing accompanying the Grace A.M.E. Zion Church steps hadn’t been installed, and it was crunch time. It was the last piece of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
HuntingtonNow

Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision

A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike. Her vehicle was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY

The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A race too close to call

Election night has come and gone, but the race for the 21st Assembly District seat still remains undecided. Assemblywoman Judy Griffin, the incumbent Democrat, and Brian Curran, her Republican challenger, and predecessor, remained neck-and-neck as Nassau County election officials continued counting ballots this week, trying to determine who will represent the district in Albany next year.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

