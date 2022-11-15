ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Local teen donates art supplies to Ana Grace Academy

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A purple box at Crec Ana Grace Academy was created with an important mission in mind. The idea behind the box was to create a space where young artists could have access to free art supplies. The charity project was created by Chelsea Phaire, a 13-year-old...
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'

Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Kensington Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his twenties was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street in Hartford Wednesday night. Hartford police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. After meeting with the victim, police determined the shooting occurred in the area of 86 Kensington St. […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Estelita Makes The Journey Back Home

Once you hear how many steps Estelita Boateng took before arriving on Nicoll Street Wednesday with her 4‑month-old son Lucas, you may never complain again about your exhausting daily routine. Boateng wasn’t complaining, though. She was on not just a daily journey, but a longer-term journey back home to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven

School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours. A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning. Staff confiscated the weapon and the student...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on

The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Pokemoto, a Hawaiian style poke bowl restaurant, opens in Berlin

BERLIN – Pokémoto, a Hawaiian style poké bowl restaurant, has opened a location in Berlin. “Pokémoto was started by Thomas Nguyen in 2017 in New Haven and was just acquired last year by a local trading company,” said Dave Monk, owner of the Berlin location. “It’s the biggest Poké franchise in Connecticut.”
BERLIN, CT
FOX 61

Drive-thru House of Bread banquet raises funds for Hartford soup kitchen

HARTFORD, Conn. — A slow roll of cars in a Downtown Hartford parking lot continued to gain traction for the annual House of Bread Hunger Banquet Drive-Thru on Wednesday. The event is held before Thanksgiving to help raise funds for the homeless population in Hartford. Donors drive up and pay $30 for a paper bag filled with soup, bread, and a coffee mug from the House of Bread.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Battled Fire in Windsor Locks

Firefighters put out a fire at Ahlstrom on Canal Bank Road in Windsor Locks on Thursday. A Facebook post from the Windsor Locks Fire Department said they, along with the Warehouse Point Fire Department and Enfield Firefighters Local 3912, responded. The Warehouse Point Fire Department said in a post on...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northern Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise. “Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” said Brian Lobardo. Many are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

1 dead in overnight Moosup fire

MOOSUP, CT (WFSB) - One person died in an overnight fire in the Moosup section of Plainfield. Public safety dispatchers told Channel 3 that they received a call for a building fire at Moosup Gardens on Gorman Street around 2 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they learned that someone...
PLAINFIELD, CT

