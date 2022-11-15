Read full article on original website
Yankees great has warning for Aaron Judge — if he leaves
That would seem to be David Cone’s advice to free agent Aaron Judge, who’s a free agent and could bolt this offseason. Cone, a Yankees great and YES Network analyst, said one of the greatest days in his career was when he was traded to the Yankees, landing him back in New York City, which he missed so much.
Brian Cashman: Yankees have made another contract offer to Aaron Judge
Brian Cashman told reporters on Thursday night that the Yankees “of course” have made another contract offer to Aaron Judge, but wouldn’t disclose the details.
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more
It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder
Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
Mets trade with division rival for pair of pitchers, report says
The New York Mets made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported that the Mets are acquiring right-hander Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham from the Marlins for minor-league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The...
Yankees interested in Andrew Benintendi return, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team. Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered...
Giants have hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL
The New York Giants are 7-2 after nine games and have an 80 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but the road won’t be an easy one. The Giants have the hardest remaining strength of schedule over the final eight games. Needless to say, if they are going to make a run, they’ll have to beat some of the league’s toughest teams.
Jim Crane just gave Yankees tiny sliver of hope in arms race with Astros
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
Win now - Is that a question?
Yanks cannot waste prime years of Cole and Judge - and perhaps Rizzo. Thoughts on how to proceed. Judge is signed. Carpenter is signed. Money comes in from salaries of Chappy, Britton, Green, Taillon and a few smaller savings. Add to that $$ saved from dumping Donaldson and Hicks. (Yeah,...
Can Baseball Be More Like Football?
The World Series just ended, and once again the New York Yankees are not world champions. Many fans are sad, and some are totally frustrated at having not experienced the feeling of winning it all since 2009, which now seems like eons ago, even to me. The first time I...
Yankees History: Russ Ford and a very weird complete game
The art of the complete game appears to be one that is dying. Officially, only one Yankee pitcher threw one in 2022, and that was Nestor Cortes in a game that only went six innings because of rain. Cortes’ May 26th start against the Rays was the only time a Yankee pitcher was sent back out for the ninth inning to potentially get one. He then allowed a leadoff single to start the ninth and was removed. Every other time a Yankee pitcher got through eight innings, a reliever then came in to start the ninth.
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Aaron Judge
Like the free agent target post earlier this week, this is actually a difficult post to write. Aaron Judge just had the best season by a player other than Barry Bonds since 1957. That’s not just my lifetime; that’s the lifetime of everyone that writes here and a whole bunch of you reading. We just have never seen it before.
Pinstripe Alley’s 2022 Yankees and MLB predictions results
With the announcement of Aaron Judge as the 2022 AL MVP last night, we can finally tally up the results of our annual predictions contest! Last year, our managing editor Andrew Mearns took the crown. Who would come out on top this time?. 2022 AL standings. Looking back, it seems...
