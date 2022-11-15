Little League International visits Jackie Robinson Museum

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the summer, Little League International unveiled a new statue in the heart of Williamsport. Recently, they brought a piece of it to the new Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City.

The Little League Board of Directors and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce got to tour the new museum and gifted a small replica of the statue you see behind me.

“We joined the Little League Board of Directors for being able to do this presentation. Obviously, Little League is key with all of this and it was a great treat to be asked to come along and be able to help with the presentation,” said Jason Fink, President, and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Little League International made a donation to the Rachel Robinson and Jackie Robinson Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing scholarship and leadership programs to talented college students.

Fink was a key player in the new CY Young, George W. Bush, and Jackie Robinson statue. During the visit, they gifted a small replica of the statue to the museum.

“Having had Rachel Robinson here back in August for the statue unveiling. It was really exciting for all of us who were involved in it,” Fink said.

Fink says Jackie Robinson was so much more than a baseball icon, and they’re happy to support his legacy through.

Even more important was what he was doing post-baseball and how much he was involved in the Civil Rights Movement and how he advocated for being able to see equality among a number of different sectors.

Fink says it was a great experience to see the museum and learn more about the impact Jackie Robinson made around the world.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.