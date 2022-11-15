ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Little League International visits Jackie Robinson Museum

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smyeh_0jC3bxrk00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the summer, Little League International unveiled a new statue in the heart of Williamsport. Recently, they brought a piece of it to the new Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City.

The Little League Board of Directors and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce got to tour the new museum and gifted a small replica of the statue you see behind me.

PennDOT gives advice for driving in wintery conditions

“We joined the Little League Board of Directors for being able to do this presentation. Obviously, Little League is key with all of this and it was a great treat to be asked to come along and be able to help with the presentation,” said Jason Fink, President, and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Little League International made a donation to the Rachel Robinson and Jackie Robinson Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing scholarship and leadership programs to talented college students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5Tnk_0jC3bxrk00

Fink was a key player in the new CY Young, George W. Bush, and Jackie Robinson statue. During the visit, they gifted a small replica of the statue to the museum.

“Having had Rachel Robinson here back in August for the statue unveiling. It was really exciting for all of us who were involved in it,” Fink said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5xqn_0jC3bxrk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqGKo_0jC3bxrk00

Fink says Jackie Robinson was so much more than a baseball icon, and they’re happy to support his legacy through.

Even more important was what he was doing post-baseball and how much he was involved in the Civil Rights Movement and how he advocated for being able to see equality among a number of different sectors.

Fink says it was a great experience to see the museum and learn more about the impact Jackie Robinson made around the world.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourerie

Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice

Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump’s potential …. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump's potential run for 2024 election. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Community leaders...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County music teacher has been recognized for his outstanding contributions in the classroom. He’s a semifinalist in the 2023 Grammy awards. Earlier this year, Ryan Bulgarelli, a music teacher in Loyalsock Township School District, got exciting news about his nomination for the Grammy Awards 2023 Music Educator […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
pct.edu

PTK members sweetly say ‘Thanks’

Members of Phi Theta Kappa gathered to de-stress and express their gratitude – a fitting focus for the pre-Thanksgiving (and pre-Finals) season. Led by CC Hawkins, a baking & pastry arts grad (2021), applied management student and PTK member, participants each decorated two cookies – one to eat and one to give to someone at Penn College who quietly makes a difference in their experience. Hawkins, of Williamsport, was assisted by Abby E. George, of Harrisburg, who, like Hawkins, earned an associate degree in baking & pastry arts in 2021 and is pursuing a bachelor’s in applied management, and PTK member Zak Smith, a welding & fabrication engineering technology student from West Chester. Leading the business portion of the gathering was Karen L. Avery, PTK adviser and assistant professor of biology. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for students in associate-degree majors.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mike Mussina, Rhashan West-Bey, headline latest West Branch Sports Hall of Fame class

The two biggest names in local, professional baseball led a star-studded class into the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame as former Major League Baseball star Mike Mussina, joined Rhashan West-Bey, Williamsport Crosscutters' Director of Smiles, in the 2022 induction ceremony Sunday night at the Genetti Hotel. Mike Mussina enjoyed an 18-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles (1991-00) and the New York Yankees (2001-08). He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. Mussina is graduate of Montoursville High School. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

So proudly we hail’d

The Penn College community commended its veterans, active-duty personnel and reservists late last week through a variety of events captured by cross-campus photo contributors. Supplementing an online honor roll of self-identifying servicemen and women that was posted to PCToday, the week included a classroom visit from the head of a veteran-owned Williamsport security business; a Thursday reception organized by Kimberly S. Cordrey, Lumley Aviation Center secretary; the Wildcat Events Board’s “Red, White & Blue Day” celebration in the Field House (moved indoors due to Friday’s heavy rains); and a stylish Saturday salute from Wildcat cheerleaders in Bardo Gym.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre to celebrate Small Business Saturday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Diamond City Partnership, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the City of Wilkes-Barre have announced that Saturday, November 26 will be Small Business Saturday. The open air market will run from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on November 26 at the Holiday Market […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
pct.edu

Club honors classmate’s memory through display of studio work

The Penn College Women in Construction club is remembering one of its own, showcasing a late classmate’s work on the second floor of the Hager Lifelong Education Center. Ashley D. Gentile-Wing was pursuing an associate degree in architecture and bachelor’s in residential construction technology & management when she died in a March 6 vehicle accident in Maine. (Both degrees were posthumously awarded by former President Davie Jane Gilmour during the college’s Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies.)
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wasd.org

4 WAHS Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (NOVEMBER 16, 2022) — Four Williamsport Area High School student-athletes committed themselves to their new homes today by signing their letters of intent. Joined by their family, friends, coaches and teammates, the four made commitments to the following schools:. Mia Clark, soccer, Pennsylvania College of Technology. Cael...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers

Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
BUnow

Hate Speech Fills Bloomsburg University

Speak of “fa**ots should hang,” racial slurs against African American students, misogynistic statements like “Women belong in the kitchen,” and attacks on Jewish people filled the Bloomsburg University Quad yesterday. The front of the Student Services Center was taped off for the demonstrators, with police and...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
pct.edu

Trailblazing PA grad leads weeklong ‘Give Thanks’ lineup

As part of Penn College’s “Give Thanks, Paw It Forward” campaign, an annual expression of deep and widespread appreciation, College Relations is sharing a week’s worth of “Meet the Makers” profiles that showcase students’ gratitude for their life-changing campus experiences. The pre-Thanksgiving series begins with Bryan M. Bilbao, among the first to graduate from the School of Nursing & Health Sciences with a Combined Bachelor/Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies. “Penn College reinvigorated in me that all good things come with hard work and dedication,” says Bilbao, the student speaker at August commencement, whose popular YouTube video advises caregivers on how to treat patients better. He is an emergency medicine physician assistant with ApolloMD, working in the emergency rooms of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Williamsport Area High School marching band wins State Championship

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, the Williamsport Area High School Marching Millionaires band won the Cavalcade of Bands American Class Championship. The championship concluded ten weeks of competition for marching band, similar to a fall sports schedule. It took place at Hershey Park Stadium over two days, with 96 bands competing. The Millionaires […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Hill Impact Program expands opportunities for teens

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Training and Education announced that they are expanding the opportunities for applications for The Hill Impact Program for kids between the ages of 15 and 18. The Hill Impact Program is free and allows teens with a serious interest in pursuing a career in […]
GREENSBURG, PA
WBRE

Wolf Administration to speak in Nanticoke on apprenticeship programs

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A representative from the Wolf Administration will speak in Nanticoke on Thursday regarding apprenticeship programs. According to a release from the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross will highlight the Wolf Administration’s investments in Nanticoke on Thursday. Ross will speak at the […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Red Kettle Kick-Off starts the ringing of the bells

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the season of giving and the Salvation Army has begun collecting donations with their famous red kettles. In Lycoming County, They’re off to a great start thanks to the generosity of others. The Williamsport Salvation Army hosted its Fourth Annual Red Kettle Kick-Off Breakfast to begin collecting holiday donations. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger announces new bariatrics doctor

Danville, Pa. — A new bariatric doctor has joined the staff at Geisinger Health System. Benefsha Mohammad, M.D., recently joined Geisinger as a general surgeon specializing in bariatrics. Dr. Mohammad specializes in biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, advanced endoscopy, revisional bariatric surgery, foregut surgery, laparoscopic gastric band (or “lap band”), gastric bypass and gastric sleeve. ...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming commissioners continue talks on location of coroner's office

Williamsport, Pa. — The search for a new home for the Lycoming County coroner continues—but now a new option is on the table. During the Nov. 10 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger recounted a meeting with the Williamsport Airport Authority about possibly locating the new facility out by the Williamsport Regional Airport. Metzger said the discussion was “very good” and that these discussions will continue. He said that the...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mifflinburg's German Christmas market returns

Mifflinburg, Pa. — Each year, Mifflinburg hosts the Christkindl Markt, a fun German-style Christmas market featuring an abundance of festive treats. Market Street, between 4th and 6th Streets, will be filled with outdoor huts selling handmade crafts and foods on December 8, 9, and 10. Herr Memorial Library will have its own Christkindl hut selling haluski, a traditional Eastern European egg noodle dish. The library began offering haluski at the market four years ago, when staff members asked the Christkindl committee if any specific food...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy