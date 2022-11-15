ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Click10.com

2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police respond to man barricaded inside Little Havana apartment

MIAMI – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning. The scene was located along Northwest 14th Avenue near loan Depot park in Little Havana. Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as heave police activity was observed throughout...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments

MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday. Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body after a drive-by shooting in front of a home on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens near the Scott Lake Elementary School. Detectives were investigating the shooting, which involved an assault rifle, near the intersection of Northwest 170...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man tries to set fire to Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he tried to set fire to a Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach. The grocery store is located at 4809 N. Dixie Highway. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Juvenile shot in leg in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday. According to authorities, the shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor. Police said the victim, identified only as a juvenile male, and the suspect were...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Breaking down Broward County’s troubled 911 system

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office tells Local 10 News they currently have 390 dispatchers and are looking to hire 38 more as one county commissioner says that BSO’s vacancy rate has dropped from 18 percent to 9 percent after providing the agency millions in May to recruit and hire.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Delta flight attendants arrested in Miami facing felony drug trafficking charges

MIAMI – Flight attendant Marcelo Chaves appeared in a South Florida bond court on Thursday, two days after the New York resident was arrested at Miami International Airport. That’s where, according to his arrest form, he was getting off an American Airlines flight from Brazil with his live-in boyfriend and now listed co-defendant Ronald Maldonado.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

5 injured after fire erupts inside mobile home in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Five people were injured early Friday morning after a fire broke out inside a mobile home in Hialeah Gardens, authorities confirmed. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire erupted just after midnight at the home at the Courtly Manor mobile home park, located in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road.
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Group of divers rescued in ocean near Key Biscayne

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A rescue at sea has a group of seven divers grateful to be alive. They had been stranded in the middle of the ocean, near Key Biscayne. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a distress call of seven divers missing on Saturday. Rescue crews spotted the...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: November 20, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Michael Putney welcomes Rep. Carlos Gimenez, Broward School Board members Sarah Leonardi and Kevin Tynan and Miami Commissioner Ken Russell. The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Ken Russell

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The City of Miami Commission consists of just five members, each with his or her own little fiefdom to rule over. In-fighting among commissioners is a constant. The quarreling reached a pitched level last week when Commissioner Ken Russell, who’s leaving office in January, tried...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Day of Giving: Joshua’s Heart started with a boy’s dream to help others

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Joshua’s Heart Foundation is grounded on generational giving. Joshua Williams, 21, was only four years old when he co-founded the nonprofit organization in Miami-Dade County. His grandmother saw how eager he was to help others when she gave him $20 and he gave the bill to a man who said he needed money to eat.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Legendary JohnMartin’s pub in Coral Gables reopening on Friday

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A legendary Coral Gables haunt, JohnMartin’s pub, reopens its doors on Friday. The Irish pub, which first opened its doors in 1989, is reopening as part of the Breakwater Hospitality Group, which is also affiliated with The Wharf and Black Market Miami. The venue...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Following the Midterm Elections there is a changing of the guard in the House of Representatives, but what could that mean for South Florida?. Nancy Pelosi announced she’s stepping down as House Speaker and there will be a new majority leader on the Republican side; looks like it’ll be Kevin McCarthy of California.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL

