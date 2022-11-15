ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Centre Daily

The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz

As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again

Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Phoenix Suns reportedly close to Jae Crowder trade

Sure, there are anonymous reports, but maybe the best sign things are getting close to a Jae Crowder trade comes from the man himself. The Suns have been looking for a Crowder trade since last summer but have yet to find a deal that worked for them, it’s hard to find a trade sending out a win-now player and getting the same thing back (the Suns don’t want picks and prospects). That may be about to change according to multiple reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Jerami Grant reveals Damian Lillard’s role in recruitment to Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting pretty to begin the season. The team owns a 10-4 record and is atop the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the second-place Phoenix Suns. A big reason for Portland’s excellent play thus far has been the addition of Jerami Grant. He has embraced being the No. 2 option on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard after being the de facto top scorer with the Detroit Pistons last season.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Watch: New York Knicks Get HUGE WIN in Salt Lake Over JAZZ | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 15, 2022)

The New York Knicks defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Highlights from November 15, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals. Cam Reddish finished with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 BLK. RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 4 steals. Jericho Sims finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Go Fourth! Knicks Mute Jazz in Final Frame

Facing the Utah Jazz after one of the deflating losses of the season, the New York Knicks were more than happy to add some new composers and skills to their repertoire. Engaging in 25 lead changes over the first three frames, the Knicks put up a shutdown effort in the fourth, using a 35-26 advantage to earn a 118-111 win on the road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. A diverse scoring effort, paced by 25 from Jalen Brunson, afforded the Knicks (7-7) a chance to not only start their five-game western swing on the right note but to also bestow the Jazz (10-6) their third consecutive loss and first at Vivint Arena this season. Six Knicks reached double-figures on the night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

