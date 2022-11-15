Facing the Utah Jazz after one of the deflating losses of the season, the New York Knicks were more than happy to add some new composers and skills to their repertoire. Engaging in 25 lead changes over the first three frames, the Knicks put up a shutdown effort in the fourth, using a 35-26 advantage to earn a 118-111 win on the road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. A diverse scoring effort, paced by 25 from Jalen Brunson, afforded the Knicks (7-7) a chance to not only start their five-game western swing on the right note but to also bestow the Jazz (10-6) their third consecutive loss and first at Vivint Arena this season. Six Knicks reached double-figures on the night.

