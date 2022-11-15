ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man released in October for ID fraud now arrested for counterfeit bill

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4Q5e_0jC3bdSS00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was arrested in June and sentenced in October for an I.D. theft case is back in jail after police said he tried to use a poorly made counterfeit $100 bill at a taco restaurant.

Jeremy Casey is charged with forgery of currency with a $15,000 bond, according to records.

Wichita County Jail

Police said Taco Casa on Maplewood reported a man tried to make a purchase using a $5 bill altered to look like a $100 bill. When examined under light, police said the $5 bill could be seen behind the imprinted $100 face. Also, they said it did not have a watermark or security thread.

‘Just take my child’: Mom arrested for leaving baby

Employees say the man left the restaurant on foot and they did not have much difficulty locating him down the street in his orange T-shirt.

Records show Casey was released from jail on October 6 after pleading guilty to I.D. theft. He was sentenced to the 105 days he spent in jail since his arrest in June.

When stopped for a bicycle violation on June 24, police said he told them he had recently gotten off parole for fraud.

Officers found hypodermic needles in his possession he said he used for narcotics. They said he also had multiple pieces of identifying information with his name, as well as multiple cards and I.D. belonging to two women, and a Mexican passport and consular I.D. card belonging to another woman.

Police say he told them he found them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
kswo.com

Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime rates are up. That’s what Lawton’s Police Chief claimed at Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting. LPD Chief James Smith said the bottom line is crime is up a little bit, and he just wanted to explain why. This statement confused Mayor Stan...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police seek teen for aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen they say was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue on November 4, 2022. Emily Wolf, 17, is described as about 5’3″, 105 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The first suspect in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Warrant reveals alleged Fentanyl dealers role in armed robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was arrested for allegedly selling Fentanyl to undercover cops. He was also charged with aggravated robbery. A recently released arrest warrant gives new details about what happened. Wichita Falls Police arrested Justin Solomon Gonzales on Thursday, Nov 10, 2022. He was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Familiar face takes over Vernon Police Department

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A familiar face in the city of Vernon is now tasked with leading its police department. “This community is home for us,” new Vernon Chief of Police Wayne Hodges said. Originally from Shawnee, Oklahoma, Hodges has lived in the city of Vernon for the past 23 years, a little more than 20 […]
VERNON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Partially dressed man arrested on gun and drug charges

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police arrested a man after they reportedly found him with marijuana, a loaded gun, and his pants down. According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 10 p.m. police were sent to an address on Margaret Street to check on the sound of a broken window. The property […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD undercover cops net Fentanyl laced pills, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Undercover police arrested a man suspected of selling Fentanyl laced pills. According to the arrest warrant and affidavit, on Nov. 9, 2022, undercover officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department contacted Justin Solomon Gonzales, via social media, and asked him if he had any “30’s”, a slang term for Percocet pills, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Evading arrest charges dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Why did crime numbers change after Lawton council meeting?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, the City of Lawton clarified crime statistics presented at a city council meeting the day before, explaining data discrepancies and presenting new numbers. The clarification came after 7News reported on crime numbers given to city council, and initial confusion between Lawton Police Chief James...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy