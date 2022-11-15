Centre Co. Toys for Tots kicks off 36th campaign season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– Centre County Toys for Tots chapter officially kicked off its 36th campaign season Tuesday, Nov. 15 with its annual breakfast.

Dozens gathered at the Ramada Inn in State College to share their enthusiasm and campaign goals. Plus, they collected donation boxes that will be distributed over 250 locations in the county.

2022 marks the 75th year Toys for Tots has donated toys to needy children nationwide for Christmas. The organization has donated 627 million toys to over 281 children to date.

In 2021, the Centre County chapter donated over 12,000 toys to over 10,000 children. Coordinator for the Centre/Mifflin County Toys For Tots Gene Weller said it remains an important cause to give hope and joy to all.

“Others that are bringing toys say, “Years ago, I needed to be receiving toys; now that things are financially better, the first things we buy are for Toys for Tots,” Weller said. “It keeps giving us impressions; this is important just to provide a little hope and joy where otherwise it may not be there.”

The hope is that they’ll be able to provide even more toys this year than in 2021. Toys from the campaign are given to the eight food pantries in the county, which distribute the toys to families.

For the third year, the chapter will also be helping children in Mifflin County. They believe all the help they receive from the campaign will give some hope and joy to families.

“What it’s about is trying to provide some hope and joy, and again what most of us may take for granted,” Weller said. “For those families that are really in need and struggling, that hope and joy may be lost.”

The eight pantries are in charge of separating the toys by age and gender. Then, each family gets four presents per child and two per grandchild.

Executive Director of Bellefonte Faith Centre Nicole Summers spoke at breakfast about the impact food pantries have on this cause. Additionally, she mentioned how numbers this year would be higher than in previous years because of inflation.

“Our numbers are going right back up,” Summers said. “So I think we’re going to see, I predict, a second peak, maybe not a thousand people. But we will see numbers climbing in 2022 and likely 2023.”

The charity encourages folks to donate food while giving their toy. Summers said the extra cans and funds help with their pantries throughout the year.

However, the main idea is all the toys families receive will give them a little holiday stress relief. Summers said it allows the families to focus on other things instead of buying their children toys.

“The idea of taking the anxiety and burden of providing nice gifts for their children off their plate just allows everyone to enjoy the holidays and embrace the spirit,” Summers said.

You can donate by dropping a toy off at one of the collection sites. Additionally, when visiting their website , you can select an amount to donate. There’s also the option to start a team fundraising page or donate in memory of someone.

Toys will be distributed between December 1st and December 15th. The last day for the toy collection is Thursday, December 15th.

