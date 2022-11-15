Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future. Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."

9 DAYS AGO