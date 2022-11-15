ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Diary Entries About Harry Potter Cast

Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future. Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
