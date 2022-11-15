Read full article on original website
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Emma Stone seen playing injured character, is airlifted for new movie ‘And’
Emma Stone was seen on the set of her upcoming movie, "And," on Saturday in New Orleans. Stone's character appears severely injured as she is airlifted.
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Miley Cyrus made Jimmy Kimmel squirm with her exposed skin then explained why that's a problem
Most late-night talk show guests show up wearing more than just a rainbow sequin cape. But they're not Miley Cyrus. It wasn't just the sparkles that distracted Jimmy Kimmel when Miley stopped by his show on Aug. 26 ahead of her appearance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
AOL Corp
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Diary Entries About Harry Potter Cast
Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future. Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
