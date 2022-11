Dan Orlovsky has clapped back at critics of Jeff Saturday after the interim head coach guided the Indianapolis Colts to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. "You talk about an inexperienced, entitled, embarrassing win for Jeff Saturday," Orlovsky said during Monday's edition of the ESPN "First Take" program, as shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "Good for Jeff Saturday. There was a lot of noise around Jeff Saturday this past week."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO