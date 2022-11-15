ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Dry before snow, single-digit temperatures

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkJgT_0jC3aSny00

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out into Wednesday before another shot at snow and cold temperatures arrives Thursday.

Denver and the Front Range saw a few inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning thanks to a band of heavy snow that set up over parts of the Front Range early Tuesday.

The Erie area saw some of the highest totals , with 5.5 inches of snow measured there. Denver International Airport picked up 1.9 inches of snow, making the November total so far 6.4 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rt4rT_0jC3aSny00

Weather tonight: Clear, chilly

Road conditions will continue to improve Tuesday afternoon thanks to sunshine. Clear and dry conditions will stick around overnight, dropping overnight low temperatures in Denver to 16 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Cool, sunny

Wednesday’s high temperatures will hit the low 40s on the Front Range with mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YkiwN_0jC3aSny00

Snow showers will push in from north to south Thursday morning into midday. Most of metro Denver will see snow showers start around late morning. Snow showers will continue into early Friday morning before coming to an end.

How much snow fell Monday night into Tuesday morning?

Here is the snow totals forecast:

  • Front Range: 1-3 inches
  • Palmer Divide: 2-4 inches
  • Foothills: 3-6 inches
  • Northeast mountains: 4-10 inches

Temperatures will be cold with this storm, falling to the 30s on Thursday with overnight lows dropping to the single digits Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379ib0_0jC3aSny00

Dry weather will return on Friday with gradually warming temperatures into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions

An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

How long will snow last in Denver?

Get ready for another round of snow in the Denver metro area. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issue Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Thursday and Friday due to the cold and snow coming with this storm system.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

What drivers can expect during Thursday’s snowfall

Metro Denver and Boulder drivers should expect another snowy commute Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will begin at 11 a.m. and end Friday at 9 a.m. The area is expected to get three to four inches of snow in metro Denver and four to six inches in Boulder.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow is back: Here's how much Colorado will get

DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow is already underway across the metro area, with up to an inch of accumulation already observed in and...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Better warning needed for overperforming Tuesday snow

BOULDER, Colo. — The second snow of the season in Denver iced the roadways causing headaches for metro area drivers on Tuesday morning, but the storm’s forecast didn’t quite meet the criteria for the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue an alert beforehand. “Well, it does snow...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy