Denver weather: Dry before snow, single-digit temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out into Wednesday before another shot at snow and cold temperatures arrives Thursday.

Denver and the Front Range saw a few inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning thanks to a band of heavy snow that set up over parts of the Front Range early Tuesday.

The Erie area saw some of the highest totals , with 5.5 inches of snow measured there. Denver International Airport picked up 1.9 inches of snow, making the November total so far 6.4 inches.

Weather tonight: Clear, chilly

Road conditions will continue to improve Tuesday afternoon thanks to sunshine. Clear and dry conditions will stick around overnight, dropping overnight low temperatures in Denver to 16 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Cool, sunny

Wednesday’s high temperatures will hit the low 40s on the Front Range with mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Snow showers will push in from north to south Thursday morning into midday. Most of metro Denver will see snow showers start around late morning. Snow showers will continue into early Friday morning before coming to an end.

Here is the snow totals forecast:

Front Range: 1-3 inches

Palmer Divide: 2-4 inches

Foothills: 3-6 inches

Northeast mountains: 4-10 inches

Temperatures will be cold with this storm, falling to the 30s on Thursday with overnight lows dropping to the single digits Friday morning.

Dry weather will return on Friday with gradually warming temperatures into the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.