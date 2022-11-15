Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Three Madison police officers are on nondisciplinary administrative leave today after the department confirmed that three had been arrested in the last two weeks for separate, unrelated incidents. Currently, News 3 Now can confirm one of their identities and the charges they were arrested for. Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and...
Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
wclo.com
Beloit teen accused of pointing a gun at people take a plea deal
A Beloit teen facing gun and drug charges takes a last minute plea deal, avoiding a jury trial. In Rock County Court on Monday, 18-year-old William C. Buchanan IV attempted to discharge his attorney Bradley Lochowicz, and reject a plea offer from the Prosecution. After speaking to Lochowicz, Buchanan changed...
wclo.com
Drug suspects make initial appearance in Rock County Court
Three of the five people arrested last week in Milton following the execution of a narcotics search warrant make their initial appearance in Rock County Court. On Friday Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer set cash bail at $10,000 for 22-year-old Andre Flowers of Dolton, Illinois on two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs, and four counts of felony bail jumping.
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year has been bound over for trial. Jeremiah Cain, 19, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke. During a Tuesday morning hearing in Dane County court, a judge entered a not-guilty...
Darrell Brooks sentencing hearing interrupted by threat to courthouse
The sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks was interrupted Tuesday morning after an anonymous threat was made to the Waukesha County Courthouse.
nbc15.com
Driver sentenced to 18 years for Dane Co. crash that killed three teens
The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward. Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man who killed six people and injured many others...
wclo.com
Janesville man accused of causing drunken rollover crash bound over for trial
The 41-year-old Janesville man who’s charged in connection with a rollover crash on Highway 51 and Black Bridge Road that occurred on October 9th waives his right to a preliminary hearing in Rock County Court. Christopher Buol appeared before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag Monday on a single charge of...
wearegreenbay.com
Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital
EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says
Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
wclo.com
Medical Examiner releases name of Evansville man killed in weekend crash
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Officer releases the name of the 66-year-old Evansville man who was killed in a two vehicle crash in the town of Center over the weekend. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road H at about 11:00 Sunday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers vandalism; officials seek to ID individuals
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify the following individuals regarding an ongoing vandalism investigation from a location in Somers. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.
nbc15.com
MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
oregonobserver.com
Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash
A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
x1071.com
Shullsburg Man Arrested For 2nd OWI Following Crash
A man from Shullsburg was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated Sunday around 1am. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway W in White Oak Springs Township for a two vehicle accident. 43 year old Elizabeth Rood of Benton was traveling on County Highway W, and was slowing to stop at the intersection when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 33 year old Adam Kaiser of Shullsburg. Kaiser was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating while Intoxicated and he was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Kaiser was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party. Rood was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS assisted at the scene.
Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
10 reformed addicts graduate from Winnebago County drug court
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students of a different kind celebrated milestones at a special graduation in Rockford on Tuesday. The city’s drug court program helps people end their dependence on drugs and alcohol. The program has completely turned their lives around. “I have to say, it was quite a journey,” graduate Marisius Foster said. “It’s […]
Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in...
50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Douglas Lieving by the Winnebago County Coroner. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened […]
nbc15.com
Packages stolen from west-side apartment building, MPD offers tips to avoid thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a package theft that happened on the west side of Madison Monday night. The police department said because this is the first large-scale package theft they’ve seen so far this year, it’s a good time to remind people about package theft as the busy holiday season approaches.
Comments / 0