Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLTX.com
Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
WLTX.com
Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students
The killings have shaken people in Moscow, a college town of 25,000 residents located in the Idaho Panhandle. Police have said they do not yet have a suspect.
Dead Costco chickens produce piles of bones outside a Nebraska town. Residents complain about 'smell of death'
People near Costco chicken barns reported the smell from dead poultry was "unbearable," and they were "disgusted" by piles of bones used for compost.
Thinking outside the classroom: Hot Springs Elementary Garden Club holds outdoors classes
HOT SPRINGS - For many students, attending class outside is always a welcome treat on the rare occasions it happens. But for Hot Springs Elementary School students, conducting class outside is a common occurrence, thanks to the Hot Springs Elementary Garden Club. The Garden Club is an auxiliary program coordinated by Hot...
Comments / 0