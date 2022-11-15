ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Hudson Valley Post

‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley

Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York

I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
WARWICK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Record Breaking LaGrangeville Light Display Ready to Turn on Over 700,000 Lights

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hudson Valley and one popular light display is getting ready to flip the switch. There have been arguments lately over social media about decorating and how early is too early to get into the holiday spirit. We think it's the perfect time to start getting the holiday spirit moving and so do the masterminds behind the ERDAJT's Christmas Light Display.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Pleasant Valley, New York Farm Forced to Stop Selling Wild Turkey

The Thanksgiving shopping rush has begun, but one Hudson Valley farm is seeing a significant financial loss right before the holiday. Quatto's Farm in Pleasant Valley shared on their Facebook page earlier this week that they "have plenty of WILD TURKEYS available for Thanksgiving." However, with that being said they explain further in the post that they were visited recently by a Federal Inspector.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Lost woman found near Port Ewen home

This past Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 a.m., six DEC forest rangers and various volunteers searched for a missing woman in Port Ewen. The search included a mounted horse, drone, and intensive searching through tough vegetation. At 3:45 p.m., the family found the 74-year-old approximately 600 feet from her house....
PORT EWEN, NY
westmilfordmessenger.com

Jeter’s mansion to be auctioned

Derek Jeter’s mansion on the shore of Greenwood Lake in New York state at the West Milford boundary will go up for auction, with minimum bid at $6.5 million on Dec. 15. This figure is about 56 percent less than the original selling price of $14.75 million in 2018.
GREENWOOD LAKE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie

If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Sponsor a Founding veteran on the “Patriot Walk of Honor”

Stories of some of Warwick’s Revolutionary War veterans will soon be commemorated with a walkway of engraved bricks in a project launched by the Friends of Hathorn historical society at the Gen. John Hathorn House. The names of men from Hathorn’s 4th Orange County Militia and men of the community who were in the Continental Army can be sponsored, and engravings will also include the sponsors name or other dedication.
WARWICK, NY
roi-nj.com

Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations

It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
warwickadvertiser.com

William A. Crandall

William A. Crandall, a longtime resident of Warwick (formerly of Goshen, NY), passed away peacefully at Park Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middletown on November 13, 2022. He was 80 years old. Born in Oneonta, NY on September 11, 1942, he was the son of Guy and Gladys (nee...
WARWICK, NY

