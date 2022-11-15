Read full article on original website
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election ResultsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley
Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
You’re Spared: New Business Opens in Time to Cook Your Thanksgiving
Just in time for you to be planning your Thanksgiving meal, a new business has opened in Orange County, Washingtonville to be exact and they can help you with everything you don't want to cook or prepare. Ana's Gourmet is ready to do all of your holiday cooking and get...
40-Foot Santa to Tower Over One Hudson Valley Christmas Display
An 'oversized' epic Christmas celebration is inflating in Poughkeepsie as one local family prepares to wow the Hudson Valley with their 2022 holiday display. You may have heard, or even visited, the incredible Halloween display last month, and now the Dellamura Family is preparing to go all out for Christmas.
See Heartwarming Military Family Reunion at Newburgh, NY Elementary School
Grab the tissues, this story is going to pull at your heartstrings. I don't know about you, but I never skip past a Military reunion video on Youtube or TikTok. And every single time, by the end of the video I'm sobbing tears of joy. Well, a moment just like that happened recently in Newburgh, New York.
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York
I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
Record Breaking LaGrangeville Light Display Ready to Turn on Over 700,000 Lights
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hudson Valley and one popular light display is getting ready to flip the switch. There have been arguments lately over social media about decorating and how early is too early to get into the holiday spirit. We think it's the perfect time to start getting the holiday spirit moving and so do the masterminds behind the ERDAJT's Christmas Light Display.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Forest rangers rescue father and daughter after harrowing night lost in Mohonk Preserve
New York State Department of Environmental (DEC) forest rangers came to the rescue of a father and daughter that had lost their way and were cold and shivering in the dark within the 8,000-acre Mohonk Preserve this past Saturday. According to the DEC, they received a dispatch at 11:40 p.m....
Pleasant Valley, New York Farm Forced to Stop Selling Wild Turkey
The Thanksgiving shopping rush has begun, but one Hudson Valley farm is seeing a significant financial loss right before the holiday. Quatto's Farm in Pleasant Valley shared on their Facebook page earlier this week that they "have plenty of WILD TURKEYS available for Thanksgiving." However, with that being said they explain further in the post that they were visited recently by a Federal Inspector.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Lost woman found near Port Ewen home
This past Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 a.m., six DEC forest rangers and various volunteers searched for a missing woman in Port Ewen. The search included a mounted horse, drone, and intensive searching through tough vegetation. At 3:45 p.m., the family found the 74-year-old approximately 600 feet from her house....
westmilfordmessenger.com
Jeter’s mansion to be auctioned
Derek Jeter’s mansion on the shore of Greenwood Lake in New York state at the West Milford boundary will go up for auction, with minimum bid at $6.5 million on Dec. 15. This figure is about 56 percent less than the original selling price of $14.75 million in 2018.
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
What Are The Chances That Justin Bieber Was Actually in Beacon, NY This Weekend?
Before we go any further...this is all the Hudson Valley rumor mill putting in work. With that being said, superstar Justin Bieber was ALLEGEDLY spotted in Beacon over the weekend. Sadly, this article isn't to confirm or deny that the A-lister was actually in the area, more or so to...
New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”. City...
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
warwickadvertiser.com
Sponsor a Founding veteran on the “Patriot Walk of Honor”
Stories of some of Warwick’s Revolutionary War veterans will soon be commemorated with a walkway of engraved bricks in a project launched by the Friends of Hathorn historical society at the Gen. John Hathorn House. The names of men from Hathorn’s 4th Orange County Militia and men of the community who were in the Continental Army can be sponsored, and engravings will also include the sponsors name or other dedication.
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
warwickadvertiser.com
William A. Crandall
William A. Crandall, a longtime resident of Warwick (formerly of Goshen, NY), passed away peacefully at Park Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middletown on November 13, 2022. He was 80 years old. Born in Oneonta, NY on September 11, 1942, he was the son of Guy and Gladys (nee...
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
