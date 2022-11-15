Read full article on original website
SDSU president issues statement on drag show
A drag show featuring males impersonating females at South Dakota State University tonight has prompted an apology from SDSU President Barry Dunn.
This growing manufacturing business is expanding in Humboldt
This is a paid piece from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Simplified: Kevin and Emily Berg started their business, First Manufacturing, in a garage in California in the early 2000s. In 2007, they decided to move everything to Humboldt, and now, they're adding a brand new building to accommodate the growth they're seeing.
SDSU drag show organizers and performers explain their “kid-friendly” show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drag show that took place at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Wednesday evening is under the spotlight, partly because a lawmaker incorrectly stated that it was funded by university — and therefore taxpayer — money. But Representative Chris...
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
UPDATED: Premier Communications Says Outage Was Caused By Equipment Upgrade
Sioux Center, Iowa — Many northwest Iowans woke up to no internet and no landline telephone service this (Tuesday) morning. Premier Communications spokesperson Scott TeStroete says it was time for scheduled maintenance, but things didn’t go as planned. He says some of their people were up all night...
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer
A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli outbreak in several states, Braga Foods, was negligent in its […] The post ‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls.Business Report: Big changes coming to Sioux Falls Regional Airport, update on construction activity in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about some big changes that will be coming to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. She also gave us...
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
A look behind the scenes of the SDSU football program
A look behind the scenes of the South Dakota State SDSU football program with graduate assistant Chuck Case and SDSU Director of Operations Jon Shaeffer
Election leads to write-ins and vacant council seat
Several cities in Pipestone County had seats that were up for election on Nov. 8 for which no one filed and even more had seats for which candidates ran unopposed. The seats for which no one filed include Hatfield mayor and two city council seats, Holland mayor and one city council seat, Ihlen mayor and one city council seat, and one Trosky city council seat, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. When that happens, the person with the most write-in votes wins. If that individual accepts the position, they are sworn into office in January like any other candidate. If they decline the position, a vacancy exists and a city council can appoint someone to fill the position until it can be filled by election. It was not yet clear as of Monday, Nov. 14 who would fill the open seats in the local communities.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Yankton County Commission to Reconsider Raises
The Yankton County Commission will take another look at raises for county employees. Commissioner Cheri Loest says the Yankton City Commission approved a higher raise for their employees……https://on.soundcloud.com/W8XZ5. Loest says they should at least have a discussion about it….https://on.soundcloud.com/saHHz. Loest says its something they should debate and...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Worthington manager solicited fake IDs to hire minors to clean Minnesota slaughterhouses, court papers say
Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest. U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that the Kieler, Wis.-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) employed...
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Long-awaited south-side Mexican restaurant nears opening
A new Mexican restaurant that’s opening in the coming weeks in south Sioux Falls is a blend of two families and their favorite recipes. La Plaza Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is putting the final touches on its space in a retail center at 521 W. 85th St. in front of Walmart, and inspections are scheduled for next week.
