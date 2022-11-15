Several cities in Pipestone County had seats that were up for election on Nov. 8 for which no one filed and even more had seats for which candidates ran unopposed. The seats for which no one filed include Hatfield mayor and two city council seats, Holland mayor and one city council seat, Ihlen mayor and one city council seat, and one Trosky city council seat, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. When that happens, the person with the most write-in votes wins. If that individual accepts the position, they are sworn into office in January like any other candidate. If they decline the position, a vacancy exists and a city council can appoint someone to fill the position until it can be filled by election. It was not yet clear as of Monday, Nov. 14 who would fill the open seats in the local communities.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO