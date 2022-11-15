Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
KELOLAND TV
A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion
During the past two months, I have emceed three benefit concerts to raise awareness of a statewide effort to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian war refugees to our state. The concerts in Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls raised about $50,000 to support a fund that will help defray expenses for those who sponsor refugees. […] The post Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
hubcityradio.com
SD Chamber of Commerce President address Governor’s proposal to remove grocery tax
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen gave his annual Pre-Legislative Presentation in Mitchell yesterday. He gave an election recap and a preview of the upcoming legislative session. Owen says one big issue will be the attempt to remove food from the sales tax. He says he...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
kscj.com
NOEM SAYS GOP GOVERNORS ARE LIKE ROCK STARS
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE ON A PANEL AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION MEETING IN FLORIDA. NOEM TOLD THE NEWLY ELECTED GOP GOVERNORS THAT THEY WERE ROCKSTARS FOR WHAT THEY HAD ACCOMPLISHED AND OFFERED SOME ADVICE:. NOEMGOP1 OC……….TO FIX THINGS. :16. SHE TALKED ABOUT...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu season: 529 cases so far
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been more than 500 cases of the flu reported in South Dakota this flu season. The South Dakota Department of Health tracks the flu season starting in early October and until mid May. Through the first five weeks of the 2022-23 flu season, there’s been 529 confirmed cases, 16 hospitalizations and no deaths.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF announce Junior & Grand Marshals for Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) Board of Directors selected the Junior and Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. According to the Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) press release, the Board of Directors selected the retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader Jeff Scherschligt as the official Grand Marshal. For 35 years, Jeff led Howalt+McDowell Insurance with the mantra “Client is King,” growing the agency from a solid base to a regional leader in its field.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU drag show organizers and performers explain their “kid-friendly” show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drag show that took place at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Wednesday evening is under the spotlight, partly because a lawmaker incorrectly stated that it was funded by university — and therefore taxpayer — money. But Representative Chris...
voiceofalexandria.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KFYR-TV
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota to receive $4.2 million from Google in multistate settlement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota will receive more than $4.2 million from Google as part of a multistate settlement with the giant technology company. South Dakota’s share won’t go into its general fund, however. “The money will go into the attorney general’s...
kotatv.com
South Dakota to issue new license plates
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting with Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate as people work on titling or renewing registrations. The new plate is similar to the current one; and it continues to promote South Dakota. The reissue includes standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
gowatertown.net
Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
Comments / 0