Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion

During the past two months, I have emceed three benefit concerts to raise awareness of a statewide effort to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian war refugees to our state. The concerts in Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls raised about $50,000 to support a fund that will help defray expenses for those who sponsor refugees. […] The post Refugees, immigrants to South Dakota need our compassion appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Dawley Farm Village continues to grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Center Square

South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

NOEM SAYS GOP GOVERNORS ARE LIKE ROCK STARS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE ON A PANEL AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION MEETING IN FLORIDA. NOEM TOLD THE NEWLY ELECTED GOP GOVERNORS THAT THEY WERE ROCKSTARS FOR WHAT THEY HAD ACCOMPLISHED AND OFFERED SOME ADVICE:. NOEMGOP1 OC……….TO FIX THINGS. :16. SHE TALKED ABOUT...
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota flu season: 529 cases so far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been more than 500 cases of the flu reported in South Dakota this flu season. The South Dakota Department of Health tracks the flu season starting in early October and until mid May. Through the first five weeks of the 2022-23 flu season, there’s been 529 confirmed cases, 16 hospitalizations and no deaths.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

DTSF announce Junior & Grand Marshals for Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) Board of Directors selected the Junior and Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. According to the Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) press release, the Board of Directors selected the retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader Jeff Scherschligt as the official Grand Marshal. For 35 years, Jeff led Howalt+McDowell Insurance with the mantra “Client is King,” growing the agency from a solid base to a regional leader in its field.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
YANKTON, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota to issue new license plates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting with Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate as people work on titling or renewing registrations. The new plate is similar to the current one; and it continues to promote South Dakota. The reissue includes standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
WATERTOWN, SD

