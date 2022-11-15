Read full article on original website
Wayne F. Brooks, 92, Lake Andes
Wayne went to his heavenly home Tuesday, November 15 at Walnut Village Assisted Living in Yankton. Funeral mass will be Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 am, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.
Leslie Dale Strand, 79, Platte
Leslie Dale Strand, 79, of Platte, SD passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Platte Health Center Avera. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the First Reformed Church in Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, November 18, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Les are preferred to: Marcella Strand, 26409 366th Ave., Platte, SD 57369. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The Funeral will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
Virginia “Ginny” Casey, 90, Mitchell
Virginia died Saturday, November 12 at Brookstone Village in Omaha, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 22 at 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, November 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a prayer service beginning at 7 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.
Debbie Sue Dufrain, 64, Stickney
Debbie went to her heavenly home Saturday, November 12 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Memorial service will be Friday, November 18 at 10:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 from 5 to 7 pm with a short prayer service at 6:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Stickney.
“SOPHIE” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Sophie was found in our breezeway with her kittens. She is an adult female who likes everyone she meets. Sophie is sweet and lovable. To set up a time to meet Sophie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
