Marion County, FL

WCJB

Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO names man killed in deputy-involved shooting

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name of the man shot by deputies earlier this month. The incident took place when HSCO law enforcement personnel attempted to serve a pair of arrest warrants on the Spring Hill man. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
SPRING HILL, FL
WESH

Sumter County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Sumter County teacher is in jail, accused of inappropriate conduct with a student. The sheriff's office said a South Sumter High School student reported inappropriate communication and physical contact with 48-year-old Jason Sager. During the investigation, detectives spoke with a witness who they said...
mycbs4.com

Driver dies, passengers seriously injured, in roll over crash in Putnam County

Putnam County — A 50-year-old woman died, an 11-year-orl girl suffered critical injuries, and two other teens had serious injuries after a crash in Putnam County, FHP said. The people were all riding together in an SUV and are from Interlachen, FHP said. The crash happened Wednesday night at 6:08 PM at State Road 20, east of Wippletree Road, FHP said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead after SUV flipped in Putnam County

A woman is dead after her SUV flipped Wednesday night in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officers say the 50-year-old woman went off the road on State Road 20 east of Wippletree Road in Interlachen. When she tried to get the vehicle back on the road it flipped.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Brothers from New York arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle with missing headlight

Brothers from New York were arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle which was pulled over for a missing headlight. Shawn Douglas Backus, 27, and Zachary Thomas Backus, 25, who live together in Whitney Point, N.Y., were riding as passengers in a gray Hyundai Elantra on Monday night when the vehicle was pulled over because it had an expired tag and a missing headlight on the driver’s side, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The traffic stop was initiated at a Citgo gas station in Bushnell.
WHITNEY POINT, NY
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road

According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Domestic shooting investigation leaves Bell residents with many questions

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Bell are reacting to a shooting that happened in broad daylight. On Friday around 2 p.m. gunshots rang out on NW 52nd street. “We heard two quick rapid gunshots,” said Michael Kern, who lives next to the home where the shooting happened. “We looked out our back windows and we could see people running. We could see a child running across the field screaming.”
BELL, FL
Ocala Gazette

Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans

A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
MARION COUNTY, FL

