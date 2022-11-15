Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
mycbs4.com
MCSO looking for man who may have information about 16-year-old homicide case
Marion County, FL — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for a person they say has information about a 16-year-old's homicide. Deputies are looking for the driver of a1997 Toyota 4Runner, 20-year-old Richard Vincent. "We are looking for him in hopes that he can bring closure...
WCJB
WESH
Officials: 14-year-old boy waiting for school bus dies in Lake County hit-and-run
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday. According to the highway patrol, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. "I'm calling today with a message no principal ever wants to deliver," Linda Shepherd-Miller said. That's...
WCJB
Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
hernandosun.com
HCSO names man killed in deputy-involved shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name of the man shot by deputies earlier this month. The incident took place when HSCO law enforcement personnel attempted to serve a pair of arrest warrants on the Spring Hill man. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
WESH
Sumter County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Sumter County teacher is in jail, accused of inappropriate conduct with a student. The sheriff's office said a South Sumter High School student reported inappropriate communication and physical contact with 48-year-old Jason Sager. During the investigation, detectives spoke with a witness who they said...
mycbs4.com
Driver dies, passengers seriously injured, in roll over crash in Putnam County
Putnam County — A 50-year-old woman died, an 11-year-orl girl suffered critical injuries, and two other teens had serious injuries after a crash in Putnam County, FHP said. The people were all riding together in an SUV and are from Interlachen, FHP said. The crash happened Wednesday night at 6:08 PM at State Road 20, east of Wippletree Road, FHP said.
click orlando
News4Jax.com
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
villages-news.com
Brothers from New York arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle with missing headlight
Brothers from New York were arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle which was pulled over for a missing headlight. Shawn Douglas Backus, 27, and Zachary Thomas Backus, 25, who live together in Whitney Point, N.Y., were riding as passengers in a gray Hyundai Elantra on Monday night when the vehicle was pulled over because it had an expired tag and a missing headlight on the driver’s side, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The traffic stop was initiated at a Citgo gas station in Bushnell.
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
WCJB
Domestic shooting investigation leaves Bell residents with many questions
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Bell are reacting to a shooting that happened in broad daylight. On Friday around 2 p.m. gunshots rang out on NW 52nd street. “We heard two quick rapid gunshots,” said Michael Kern, who lives next to the home where the shooting happened. “We looked out our back windows and we could see people running. We could see a child running across the field screaming.”
WCJB
MCSO launches homicide investigation into 16-year-old found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a teenager found dead with gunshot wounds at a cemetery near Reddick. The sheriff’s office has upgraded the suspicious death to a homicide investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, they received reports that Kenneth Carr,...
Lanes back open after one hurt in 4 car crash on US 17 in Putnam County, officials say
PALATKA, Fla. — All lanes are now open after a major traffic crash involving four cars on U.S. 17 at Masters Road in East Palatka. STORY: Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:48 a.m. Detectives believe...
click orlando
12-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler middle school, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County Wednesday after deputies said she sent a threat via Snapchat to conduct a mass shooting at her middle school. According to the sheriff’s office, the sixth grader, who attends Indian Trails Middle School, sent the messages to...
Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
