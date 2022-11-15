ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats from Polaris store

Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats …. Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building …. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teens threaten customers with a gun at a Newark restaurant

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Police Department says two teens were arrested over the weekend after threatening to shoot a customer at a local Mcdonald’s restaurant. According to reports, a teen wearing a ski mask threatened to shoot a customer at the fast-food establishment. The victim, officials said, provided responding officers with a description of the vehicle and a license plate number.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery

MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Series: Columbus' last assault weapons ban was a failure; City Attorney Zach Klein wants to reinstate it (Part 2)

Editor's Note: After a three year effort to convince a local judge to rule that Ohio's premption law, R.C. 9.68, unconstitutionally infringes upon the City of Columbus' right to exercise its zoning powers, City Attorney Zach Klein is taking the opportunity to fantasize about reinstating another so-called assault weapons ban in Columbus. Given that Klein was in his mid-20s the last time Columbus enacted such a ban, and quite possibly wasn't paying attention, we thought it would be worth refreshing his memory on why reinstating such a ban would be pointless. This is the second in a series of 2005-2006 BuckeyeFirearms.org articles, which were not-so-affectionately named after the ban's sponsor, then-city councilman Mike Mentel.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

