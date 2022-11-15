Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
Ohio police arrest juveniles after they allegedly made threats to shoot Mcdonald’s customer
(WTRF) Police in Ohio have arrested two juveniles after they allegedly made threats to shoot a McDonald’s customer. Newark police say the victim reported the make and model of the vehicle and officers were able to track it down. During the investigation the passenger, a male juvenile was found in possession of marijuana, scales, baggies, […]
Sheriff: Reported shooting at Franklin Heights High School deemed false
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A false report of a shooting at Franklin Heights High School led to a heavy law enforcement response Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The spokesperson with South-Western City Schools told 10TV that someone called in a threat to the Columbus Division of...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
NBC4 Columbus
Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats from Polaris store
Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats …. Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building …. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teens threaten customers with a gun at a Newark restaurant
NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Police Department says two teens were arrested over the weekend after threatening to shoot a customer at a local Mcdonald’s restaurant. According to reports, a teen wearing a ski mask threatened to shoot a customer at the fast-food establishment. The victim, officials said, provided responding officers with a description of the vehicle and a license plate number.
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
Authorities called to break up fight at Groveport Madison High School
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers from Groveport police and Madison Township police were called to Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out in the school on Tuesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents from the school’s principal and Groveport PD, officers were called to the school at around 12:30 p.m. after a […]
Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police use pepper spray after fight breaks out at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police used pepper spray at Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out Tuesday following a verbal dispute. In a letter sent to parents, Groveport Madison Principal Duane Bland said the incident started shortly after students returned from a school trip to the Trades Expo.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery
MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
buckeyefirearms.org
Series: Columbus' last assault weapons ban was a failure; City Attorney Zach Klein wants to reinstate it (Part 2)
Editor's Note: After a three year effort to convince a local judge to rule that Ohio's premption law, R.C. 9.68, unconstitutionally infringes upon the City of Columbus' right to exercise its zoning powers, City Attorney Zach Klein is taking the opportunity to fantasize about reinstating another so-called assault weapons ban in Columbus. Given that Klein was in his mid-20s the last time Columbus enacted such a ban, and quite possibly wasn't paying attention, we thought it would be worth refreshing his memory on why reinstating such a ban would be pointless. This is the second in a series of 2005-2006 BuckeyeFirearms.org articles, which were not-so-affectionately named after the ban's sponsor, then-city councilman Mike Mentel.
Columbus police release bodycam video of suspect, officer exchanging gunfire in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video on Monday showing a suspect and an officer exchanging gunfire over the weekend. Columbus police said officers were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning for a report of shots fired.
cwcolumbus.com
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
cwcolumbus.com
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
sciotopost.com
Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested
Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
Comments / 1