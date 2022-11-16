If parents would take responsibility and raise their children right it wouldn’t be this way!…..We need to start holding parents accountable!!!!…..
Its because they need locked up, this lady complaining about the system but her son had a gun, he ran from house arrest, had she done her job ,this wouldn't happen.
I worked in the juvenile system. these kids were good kids who made an mistake of having some pot in their pocket, enough to smoke, or missed certain amount of days due to being suspended for minor things or arguing with their parents. All this didn't make them bad kids at all, and it sure didn't make the parents bad parents. But the state of Indiana saw it different and 98% of the kids were locked up. oh, by the way these were all white boys.
Related
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Advocates call for Indiana's 'lifeline law' to be expanded to include drug overdoses
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake
Indiana man pleads guilty to illegally importing live catfish into Illinois
Indiana announces 1st confirmed monkeypox-related death in the state
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
Indiana doctor says Hoosier state is facing a ‘diabetes epidemic’
Indiana reports 1st monkeypox-related death
From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend
Photos: Indiana house explodes, injuring 2 people
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
Eight Transgender Women Athletes File Brief in Support of 10-Year-Old Suing over Indiana Law Barring School Sports Participation
Gleaners shifts distribution as need soars
Indiana woman sent to prison for bank fraud and identity theft in Beckley and Beaver
WFYI
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 51