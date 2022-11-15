Read full article on original website
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?
PYPL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this technology platform and digital payments company have returned -1.5% over...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Could Rise 124% and 201% From 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare management says the company could grow revenue at 38% annually for the next five years. CrowdStrike's powerful artificial intelligence engine gives the company an edge over other vendors. Investors should never put too much weight on near-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock FedEx Corporation (FDX) a Buy Now?
FDX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this package delivery company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)
Seagate Technology Holdings (STX), a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock, is a global provider of data storage technology and solutions. The company provides mass capacity storage products including hard disk drives (HDDs), solid state drives (SSDs), and network-attached drives. Based in Dublin, Ireland, STX sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.
Earnings Previews: Lowe’s, Target, TJX, Zim Integrated Shipping
Here is a look at what analysts expect to hear when these four companies report quarterly results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 108% Upside in PetIQ (PETQ): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
PETQ - Free Report) have gained 62.8% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $11.64, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $24.25 indicates a potential upside of 108.3%.
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Hub Group (HUBG) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HLNE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75.86%. A...
Zacks.com
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks Seeing Insider Activity in 2022
Investors closely watch insider buys. And it’s easy to see why, as it’s always a confidence booster when a high-profile name invests further. Of course, it raises a valid question – who is defined as an insider?. An insider is defined by section 16 of the Security...
Zacks.com
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
Zacks.com
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ATUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -44.12%. A...
Zacks.com
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RGCO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 87.50%....
Zacks.com
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
CPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.27%. A...
