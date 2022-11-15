Read full article on original website
Update: Fatal Marshfield shooting was murder-suicide, police say
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. UPDATED: Police say a shooting at a Marshfield home that left two people dead was a murder-suicide. According to...
hubcitytimes.com
Two dead in Marshfield from gunshot wounds
MARSHFIELD – Two people are dead in Marshfield – the apparent victims of gunshot wounds. According to a Marshfield Police Department news release, Marshfield officers – along with Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies – responded shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 to a residence in the city of Marshfield.
WSAW
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department has released more information regarding an incident at a Marshfield home Tuesday morning. According to a press release, police responded to a home on Sycamore Ave for a welfare check of 41-year-old Melissa Wright. Police say a co-worker called police concerned after Wright did not show up for work.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATED: Murder-Suicide Reported in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield have named the victims of Tuesday’s incident at a home on S Sycamore Avenue and declared the incident a murder-suicide. On Tuesday, officers arrived at the home at about 10:45 AM to find the front door kicked in and other signs of a struggle. During a protective sweep of the house, they found 41-year-old Melissa L Wright and 48-year-old Heath A Heck deceased from gunshot wounds.
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
Sheriff: Shooting deaths in Jackson County murder-suicide
Sheriff’s officials in west central Wisconsin say scene evidence and autopsy results in the shooting deaths of two men last week indicate it is a case of murder-suicide. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the Town of Manchester last Thursday afternoon and found two men who were dead. They were identified as 78-year-old William Kerr and 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer, both of Black River Falls. According to the sheriff’s office, autopsy results show Zillmer died as a result of two gunshot wounds. Authorities say additional evidence from the autopsies and the crime scene indicates that Kerr died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Man with a Knife
The Marshfield Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife. An anonymous caller had called to report a man walking around the building with a knife in his hand and knocking on people's doors. Additionally, a caller reported a man acting bizarre and holding a knife in a parking lot in the 1500 block of W. McMillian Street.
WSAW
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two adults were found dead in a home in Marshfield on Tuesday. Police called it a murder-suicide involving a man who killed his ex-wife. The Marshfield Police Department received a call from a co-worker who was concerned after 41-year-old mother of two Melissa Wright didn’t show up for work. Marshfield police went to the residence for a wellness check and discovered the bodies inside.
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a man after a high speed chase. The Department observed a vehicle operating during hours of darkness with no headlamps active. A traffic stop was attempted in the 2500 block of S. Central Avenue, but the driver failed to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued spanning 3.4 miles.
spmetrowire.com
DEVELOPING: PCSO investigating suspicious death
Portage Co. deputies are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Saturday. According to Sheriff Mike Lukas, dispatchers were called at 5:23 p.m. on Nov. 12 by someone reporting a body lying on 110th St. North, just south of Washington Ave. Deputies arrived and determined the person was deceased, Lukas...
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for suspect in trailer theft
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the recent theft of a trailer. On November 12, surveillance video shows a person driving an SUV stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets from a business on 8th St. South. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a red SUV with white trim, possibly a Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition.
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Body Found in Portage County, Sheriff’s Office Calls the Death “Suspicious”
TOWN OF GRANT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Town of Grant as a suspicious death. WAOW TV reports that the body was found near the intersection of 110th Street North and Washington Avenue at around 5:30 PM Saturday. Officers say the person was pronounced dead as soon as they arrived.
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend crash
A single-vehicle Wood County crash left one person dead and two people injured over the weekend, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 13/34 in the town of Rudolph. Police say a driver with two additional passengers was headed south when the vehicle veered into a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll onto its roof.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
