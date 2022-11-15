Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
Family refutes claim after Dolton police blame in-custody death on suicide; ISP investigating
The family's desperate plea cried aloud outside the Dolton Police Department, where Darius Wilson, spent his last moments alive.
fox32chicago.com
Auto sears bring several challenges to law enforcement
AURORA, Ill. - It's small, but it really packs a punch. In Friday's special report, FOX 32 looks at the challenges auto sears are bringing law enforcement. When an auto sear is added to a standard glock, it can fire as much as 30 rounds in 1.5 seconds. An auto...
cwbchicago.com
Son of ‘Rooftop Pastor’ had illegal mushrooms, passenger had loaded gun during South Loop traffic stop, prosecutors say
The son of a prominent Chicago pastor was carrying illegal mushrooms, and his backseat passenger had a gun during a traffic stop in the South Loop on Thursday night, officials said. Corey Brooks II, the 21-year-old son of “Rooftop Pastor” Corey Brooks, is charged with felony possession of a controlled...
fox32chicago.com
Men in luxury vehicle rob victims at gunpoint on South Side, police warn
CHICAGO - Two men are wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side this week. Police say they are searching for two offenders for two robberies that happened earlier this weekend. The suspects drove a gray or silver BMW or Mercedes. The suspects would get out of the...
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
Probationary officer arrested at police academy allegedly drew gun on neighbor
A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police officer arrested at training academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor
CHICAGO -- A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department's training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on...
cwbchicago.com
Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun
A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
2 men in their 70s charged with dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at Chicago VA hospital
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced two men have been charged with dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at a Chicago Veterans Affairs hospital.
Chicago police put out alert, share surveillance photos after string of robberies at Target stores
One took place at the store on South State, five others happened at the store on Clark Street in the South Loop.
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
#49: Chicago man stabbed acquaintance 30 times while awaiting trial for two felony cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old North Side man stabbed an acquaintance 30 times for no apparent reason while awaiting trial for multiple counts of robbery and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court. In addition to those pending matters, Avondre Carroll has been arrested by Chicago police...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
CBS News
Vehicle used in car theft attempt in Mount Prospect located on Chicago's South Side
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) – The vehicle involved in an attempted car theft and shooting in north suburban Mount Prospect earlier this week has been located in Chicago, according to police. On Thursday, two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner when they tried to steal a car...
Prosecutors say men dealt fentanyl-laced heroin at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors say two men sold fentanyl-laced heroin at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago.Prosecutors said one of the veterans at the hospital overdosed on the drugs and died.Richard Husband, 71, and Wayne Townsend, 73, are charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.Criminal complaints accuse the men of dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at the VA hospital, at 820 S. Damen Ave. in the Illinois Medical District, last summer.Complaint against HusbandComplaint against TownsendThe men were arrested Monday. They could each...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses
CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
cwbchicago.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage
Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
Southwest Side man out on electronic monitoring busted with illegal gun, drugs, and cash: Sheriff
The Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Charles Douglas was on electronic monitoring for a drug and gun case. Deputies were doing a compliance check and found an AR-style Ghost Gun, ammunition and narcotics- opioid mixture known as “Grey Death.”
