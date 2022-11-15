CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors say two men sold fentanyl-laced heroin at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago.Prosecutors said one of the veterans at the hospital overdosed on the drugs and died.Richard Husband, 71, and Wayne Townsend, 73, are charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.Criminal complaints accuse the men of dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at the VA hospital, at 820 S. Damen Ave. in the Illinois Medical District, last summer.Complaint against HusbandComplaint against TownsendThe men were arrested Monday. They could each...

