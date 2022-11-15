ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwbchicago.com

Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
fox32chicago.com

Auto sears bring several challenges to law enforcement

AURORA, Ill. - It's small, but it really packs a punch. In Friday's special report, FOX 32 looks at the challenges auto sears are bringing law enforcement. When an auto sear is added to a standard glock, it can fire as much as 30 rounds in 1.5 seconds. An auto...
cwbchicago.com

Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun

A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
CBS Chicago

Prosecutors say men dealt fentanyl-laced heroin at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors say two men sold fentanyl-laced heroin at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago.Prosecutors said one of the veterans at the hospital overdosed on the drugs and died.Richard Husband, 71, and Wayne Townsend, 73, are charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.Criminal complaints accuse the men of dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at the VA hospital, at 820 S. Damen Ave. in the Illinois Medical District, last summer.Complaint against HusbandComplaint against TownsendThe men were arrested Monday. They could each...
fox32chicago.com

Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses

CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
cwbchicago.com

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage

Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
