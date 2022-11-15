Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Harvard Crimson
Black Alumni Reflect on if Harvard was ‘Worth It’ at Radcliffe Institute Event
The Harvard Radcliffe Institute hosted a discussion as part of the Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery. By Soumyaa Mazumder. Black alumni discussed their experiences as Harvard students and their thoughts on the College’s past actions during an event entitled “Beyond ‘Fair Harvard’: Perspectives from Black Alumni” on Tuesday.
Harvard Crimson
The Case for Conservative Faculty
Jacob M. Miller ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Mathematics concentrator in Lowell House. His column “Diary from an Echo Chamber” appears on alternate Thursdays. In an interview with The Crimson earlier this year, one of Harvard’s most prominent conservative thinkers, Harvey C. Mansfield ’53, argued that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences has not hired a conservative in at least a decade. Anyone who has taken a course with Mansfield knows how the 91-year-old political philosophy professor despises the University administration. Yet Mansfield’s complaints aren’t just those of an old crank mourning the loss of the Harvard of 1953 — rather, they reflect the very real and disturbing decline of ideological diversity at this school.
Harvard Crimson
At Last, Progress From the Peabody
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
thelocalne.ws
Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope
IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
Harvard Crimson
The Harvard-Yale Tailgate Plan Risks Student Safety
Brad F. Campbell ’24 is a Computer Science concentrator in Quincy House. In 1630, John Winthrop voiced his dreams to the settlers of New England, exclaiming that their new Massachusetts Bay Colony “shall be as a city upon a hill” that “the eyes of all people are upon.” In the nearly 400 years since then, these sentiments, written upon the walls of Winthrop House, seem to remain a powerful part of how the administration understands this University — the verbalization of an idealistic perception of Harvard’s place in the world. This invocation is not without merit, encouraging faculty and students to hold themselves to a higher standard and to lead with purpose. But there’s a flip side: it renders Harvard’s administration fundamentally concerned with its own public perception, sometimes to a greater extent than — and to the detriment of — its student body.
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Peer Counseling Groups See Steady Influx of Students Since In-Person Return
Room 13 peer counseling is available in the basement of Thayer, a freshman dorm located in Harvard Yard. By Melanie Y. Fu. Harvard’s five undergraduate peer counseling groups have seen a steady influx of student visitors this semester after resuming full in-person operation. The College’s peer counseling groups include...
Harvard Crimson
Following Home Stint, Water Polo Looking Forward to Playoff Waters
Harvard men's water polo team finished off their regular season last weekend with a three game stint. It was only fitting to do it at the place the team has favored most: home, sweet home, at Blodgett Pool in Cambridge. The Crimson (19-8, 8-2 Northeast Water Polo Conference) won two...
Positively Massachusetts: Boston teacher goes viral for musical Spanish class
A Boston school teacher who entertained his students to a musical Spanish class recently went viral. Davie Wickenden sat down with Mark Ockerbloom to discuss his performance. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25...
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts
There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high. But...
Harvard Crimson
Phi Beta Kappa Taps ‘Senior 48’ from Harvard Class of 2023
Harvard's 'Senior 48' learned Monday they will be inducted in the the school's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. By Julian J. Giordano. Forty-eight Harvard College seniors on Monday learned they were tapped for induction into Harvard’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. They join 25 of their classmates who were inducted in the spring.
Harvard Crimson
Why Cheaters Cheat, or Harvard’s Fear of Failure
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard’s Small Claims Advisory Service Expands to Claremont Colleges and Columbia
The Small Claims Advisory Service office is located in the Phillips Brooks House Association building in the northwest corner of the Yard. By Jina H. Choe. Harvard’s Small Claims Advisory Service — a legal aid program run by undergraduate volunteers — is expanding nationwide, with new branches founded at Columbia University and the Claremont Colleges this semester.
Bill Shields receives Fan Award at annual Upstage Lung Cancer event
BOSTON – Longtime WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields was honored Tuesday night during the annual Upstage Lung Cancer event.Shields, who retired in 2021 after 41 years with WBZ, received the Fan Award during the fundraising event, which features performances from musical artists and comedians.Joyce Kulhawik, a 3-time cancer survivor who worked with Shields for years at WBZ, emceed the event.After beating lung cancer once before, Shields said he is now undergoing treatment following a new diagnosis."This is equally difficult to get through physically, and mentally it's a longer haul. But we're getting through it, we're still laughing," Shields said.Shields said the message of humor at the Upstage Lung Cancer event is important. "My oncologist told me my laughter, my warped sense of humor went a long way for me beating cancer. So laughter is what this night is all about," Shields said. Upstage Lung Cancer's goal is to help increase lung cancer detection and diagnosis rates by 50% by 2025.
WCVB
MacKenzie Scott, one of world's wealthiest women, donates $4 million to Boston nonprofit
BOSTON — For more than two decades, a small nonprofit organization in Boston has been helping improve the health of children in marginalized communities. The National Institute for Children's Health Quality may not be a familiar name to many, but its work got the attention of one of the world's wealthiest women.
Boston Globe
Does the best slice of pie in America exist in Boston? ‘GMA’ wants to find out.
The show will hold a contest between two Boston area bakeries on Wednesday. Fans of Boston’s famous pies, take note! “Good Morning America” will be hosting “United States of Pie,” a week-long series where they will be searching for the country’s best pies. The show will be going on a four-city tour, landing in Boston on Nov. 16.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge City Council Calls for Higher Salaries for Harvard Clerical, Technical Workers
The Cambridge City Council unanimously adopted a resolution last week urging Harvard to raise the salaries of its clerical and technical workers to keep up with the pace of inflation and rising costs of living. The resolution, sponsored by Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and multiple city councilors, urged the University...
