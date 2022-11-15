ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

I-TEAM: Area Dollar General stores continue to fail inspections amid price swapping accusations

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZ9Se_0jC3U3vC00

ENGLEWOOD — The Montgomery County Auditor is finding that many Dollar General stores are charging customers higher prices at the register than what are listed on the store shelves.

The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost first put the spotlight on Dollar General a couple weeks ago when his office filed a lawsuit against the company in Butler County because the county auditor documented price problems at stores.

News Center 7 spoke with Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith. He said the latest round of inspections done by his team found that 22 of 32 Dollar General stores in Montgomery County failed an inspection. That’s close to a 70 percent failure rate.

The auditor’s office inspected 23 Family Dollar stores and found that 10 of those failed inspections.

The inspections consist of testing 50 items. If more than one item doesn’t match the sale price, the store fails.

“This is not just one or two items, they’re failing double digits, it is pretty significant, which is really concerning,” Keith said.

This week, News Center 7′s I-Team sent one of our photographers into a Dollar General in Englewood. He selected eight items in the store and recorded the price listed for each item on the shelves as he pick them up.

After checking out, our team compared the prices on the receipt to those listed on the selves and found that four out of the eight items rang up higher at the register. Two items, duck tape and a USB connector, were scanned significantly lower at the register. Only two items rang up as the correct price.

The I-Team spoke with a Brookville woman who said she spoke up after noticing overcharging on a Dollar Store receipt and seeing our previous reports, but the clerk on her second trip into the store didn’t want to hear about price differences between the shelf and at the register. That employee called a second employee up front.

“I said, ‘That still says the same price.’ She said, ‘It is what it is.’ I said, ‘Well you gotta give what it is, you guys have been on the news,’” the woman told the I-Team.

That was then she claimed things got ugly. The woman claimed at that point a customer behind her cussed at her and told her to shop somewhere else. When she responded to the customer, the employees threatened her.

“And they told me, if I didn’t leave the store right away, they were going to call police, so I left the store,” the woman, who asked to not be identified, said.

Keith said he believes some of the problems with prices not matching can be blamed on employee turnover and staffing shortages, but that the prices need to be accurate.

“Regardless of the reason, it is expected to be right. We expect the retailer, and the consumer expects the retailer, to do right by them,” Keith said.

The auditor’s office told the I-Team that inspectors revisit the stores that fail sometime within 30 days after that first visit. If a store fails the inspection three times, it can be referred to a hearing with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which has the authority to issue fines to retailers that are not in compliance. Fines start at $500, then go to $2,500 and then $10,000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Springfield narrows search for next police chief

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield city officials have narrowed down their search for the city’s next police chief. News Center 7 previously reported that 29 applications were submitted by the city’s deadline. Officials said three additional applications were submitted after the Oct. 28 deadline. Bryan Heck, Springfield City Manager,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Maryland condo building explodes, catches fire; at least 12 people injured

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — At least 12 people have been injured after a condominium in Gaithersburg, Maryland, exploded and caught fire Wednesday. According to WBAL, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said that a fire and explosion were reported just before 9 a.m. at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex Wednesday. The fire became a second alarm after crews arrived to heavy flames at the scene.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDTN

The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy