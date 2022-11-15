ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

NBC Bay Area

Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack

A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
ANTIOCH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two injured and 30 displaced after explosion caused two-alarm fire in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 16, 2022, at 11:36 a.m.- Watsonville Fire said that they have new details on a two-alarm fire started by an explosion at a hotel/apartment complex with businesses on the lower level Tuesday night. Emergency responders said the fire started at 9:15 p.m. and that a 58-year-old man was the sole occupant The post Two injured and 30 displaced after explosion caused two-alarm fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts

Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Three people injured in Target parking lot collision

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were injured after a collision in a Target parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Police say just after 12 p.m. they received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Target located on 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. […]
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect shot dead by Redwood City police identified

REDWOOD CITY -- A domestic violence suspect who was fatally shot by Redwood City police while trying to use children as a shield on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by authorities. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday said the suspect was Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos. The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with a 911 call to police from someone who didn't speak, but a dispatcher heard a child screaming in the background before the caller hung up, according to police. A callback to the number went to voicemail. A cellular tower helped direct officers to...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Crews clear truck carrying crane stuck in Broadway Tunnel

SAN FRANCISCO -- Emergency crews have cleared a flatbed truck carrying a crane that became stuck in the Broadway Tunnel in San Francisco Monday afternoon after hitting the roof of the tunnel.The truck was headed eastbound in the Robert C. Levy tunnel and hit the roof of the tunnel where it narrows as it approaches the Chinatown side of the tunnel."The incident in the area of Broadway Tunnel heading into Chinatown has been resolved. Emergency crews are clear of the scene," the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted around 8:11 p.m.Motorists were warned to expect "residual delays." Earlier, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed there was no structural instability to the tunnel following the crash but warned motorists to expect delays.Images showed the top of the folded crane leaving a large gash in the tiled roof of the eastbound tunnel.There were no injuries reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
SAN MATEO, CA

