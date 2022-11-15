SAN FRANCISCO -- Emergency crews have cleared a flatbed truck carrying a crane that became stuck in the Broadway Tunnel in San Francisco Monday afternoon after hitting the roof of the tunnel.The truck was headed eastbound in the Robert C. Levy tunnel and hit the roof of the tunnel where it narrows as it approaches the Chinatown side of the tunnel."The incident in the area of Broadway Tunnel heading into Chinatown has been resolved. Emergency crews are clear of the scene," the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted around 8:11 p.m.Motorists were warned to expect "residual delays." Earlier, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed there was no structural instability to the tunnel following the crash but warned motorists to expect delays.Images showed the top of the folded crane leaving a large gash in the tiled roof of the eastbound tunnel.There were no injuries reported.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO