Baltimore, MD

7th gun recovered in a Baltimore City School this school year

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
North Bend Elementary and Middle School was the latest Baltimore City School to have a gun taken away from a student. It was discovered around 9:00 a.m., Tuesday morning, by a teacher.

Some parents came to pick up their children, Marcus Benson was one of them.

"The news about it is going around and I just wanted to make sure that they were safe and they were fine," Benson said.

A teacher saw a student showing a gun to a group of other students. Police were called and the gun was taken from the student.

"I mean one is a lot. I mean anything over zero is a lot for a school. That should be a place where our children are safe," Benson added.

This was the 7th gun discovered in a Baltimore City School since school started two and a half months ago.

"I don't feel safe normally, it's Baltimore. You can't feel safe here at all anyway so honestly, no I don't feel safe. Do you feel safe," Imbia Hebb asked.

"No I do not feel safe," added her daughter.

Many parents are worried and realize something has to change.

"It's clearly a societal issue that we have on our hands and we have to figure it out," Benson said.

The last time a gun was found in Baltimore City was last week that was at Mervo High School, a person was arrested in that case.

