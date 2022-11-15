ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s 20 most dangerous intersections; top 3 are in Macomb County

New data shows the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, and how many crashes and injuries are associated with each. Michigan Auto Law released their annual most dangerous intersections list this month, featuring the 20 most crash-prone intersections across the state. The list uses police car crash report data from 2021.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacterium from Hurricane Ian flood waters

NAPLES, Fla. – A Michigan man from Ottawa County has passed away after contracting a flesh-eating bacterium when encountering flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt, a 56-year-old man from Jenison, fell into a canal in Florida while assisting his friend clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. Hewitt had cut his leg and contracted Vibrio Vulnificus, a type of flesh-eating bacteria.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

On-and-off snow showers possible through weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Most of the snow showers have moved through already, but watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning -- especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses, where ice is possible at these temps. These winds will try to bring some lake effect snow showers into...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan

Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man claims $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought in Sterling Heights

A Lapeer County man kept calm after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Michael Raab, of Lapeer, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11 – in the Oct. 10 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at M&K Smoke Plus, located at 38381 Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote

AUGUSTA, Maine – Democrats held on to a swing district in Maine, as two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Golden won reelection via the ranked round, Maine’s secretary of state, Shenna...
MAINE STATE

Community Policy