ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Western lower Michigan under winter storm warning with a dozen inches of snow possible -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm warning issued for parts of lower Michigan with 12 inches of snow possible. Parts of western and mid-lower Michigan are bracing for a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan’s 20 most dangerous intersections; top 3 are in Macomb County
New data shows the most dangerous intersections in Michigan, and how many crashes and injuries are associated with each. Michigan Auto Law released their annual most dangerous intersections list this month, featuring the 20 most crash-prone intersections across the state. The list uses police car crash report data from 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police K-9 finds lost 80-year-old hunter who disappeared for hours, fell into river
LOVELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan State Police K-9 located an 80-year-old hunter whose wife reported he was lost after she heard him shoot several shots while tracking a deer. Troopers were called around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 16) to a home on Nash Camp road in Lovells Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man dies after contracting flesh-eating bacterium from Hurricane Ian flood waters
NAPLES, Fla. – A Michigan man from Ottawa County has passed away after contracting a flesh-eating bacterium when encountering flood waters from Hurricane Ian. Jim Hewitt, a 56-year-old man from Jenison, fell into a canal in Florida while assisting his friend clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. Hewitt had cut his leg and contracted Vibrio Vulnificus, a type of flesh-eating bacteria.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
ClickOnDetroit.com
On-and-off snow showers possible through weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Most of the snow showers have moved through already, but watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning -- especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses, where ice is possible at these temps. These winds will try to bring some lake effect snow showers into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan
Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Man claims $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought in Sterling Heights
A Lapeer County man kept calm after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Michael Raab, of Lapeer, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11 – in the Oct. 10 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at M&K Smoke Plus, located at 38381 Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Snow could accumulate in Metro Detroit starting Tuesday -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Accumulating snow possible for parts of SE Michigan tonight: What to expect and when. 16-year-old girl arrested after threats closed 2 Oakland County schools.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams: Tracking rain, snow across Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
I’m all settled into the weather center after finishing the 6 p.m. newscast. I just ordered soup and plan on a cozy night watching snow on Exact Track 4D radar. Hopefully, you’re at home for the night, but if you do need to travel, here’s what you can expect.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Official: Prosecutors will not offer sentence agreement to Oxford high school shooter
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has not, and will not, offer sentence agreements or deals to the convicted Oxford High School shooter who admitted to murdering four students, officials affirmed Tuesday. The prosecutor’s office on Monday, Nov. 14, filed a motion to request the harshest sentence possible for Ethan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of its...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote
AUGUSTA, Maine – Democrats held on to a swing district in Maine, as two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Golden won reelection via the ranked round, Maine’s secretary of state, Shenna...
