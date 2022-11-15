Read full article on original website
Amod Sarnaik, MD, on Lifileucel’s Place in the Treatment Lanscape for Advanced Melanoma
Sarnaik discussed the investigational TIL therapy’s potential as an additional option for patients. “There are definitely challenges associated with implementation of a product as complex as lifileucel. This requires mobilization of resources that as a medical field we're not quite used to. The treatment does involve extensive patient and caregiver education, as well as mobilization of resources associated with practitioners of surgical oncology, medical oncology, as well as cellular therapy. Of note, cellular therapy is still a relatively emerging field, and therefore represents a relatively scarce resource.”
Combination Adenovirus Therapy Shows Survival Gains in Newly Diagnosed High-Grade Glioma
CAN-2409 transduces tumor cells with the thymidine kinase gene, sensitizes these cells to valacyclovir, and stimulates patients’ immune response. Combination treatment of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir plus nivolumab and standard of care seems to improve survival in patients with newly diagnosed, high-grade glioma intended for gross total resection (GTR).1. These...
Terese Hammond, MD, on Investigating iNKT Cells in COVID-Associated ARDS
The director of the CCU/ICU at Saint John’s Health Center discussed unmet respiratory treatment needs in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the pandemic began, we all felt pretty helpless. We had really no viable therapies to treat our patients. The ones that were getting intensely ill were requiring mechanical ventilation and even more sophisticated therapies like lung bypass and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation [ECMO], and were all dying at a pretty high rate. I think our survival rate initially was maybe 10 or 20%, when people got sick enough to be placed on mechanical support... I think all of us were searching for options and how to improve the outcomes in these tremendously ill patients.”
CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind – November 18, 2022
Review top news and interview highlights from the week ending November 18, 2022. Welcome to CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind! We’ve compiled 5 highlights from this week’s coverage of advances in gene and cell therapies, including FDA actions, notable research, and interviews with experts across the field. Editas has...
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – November 16, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
High-risk Leukemia and MDS Expanded Cell Therapy Trial Completes Phase 2 Enrollment
ExCellThera is in the process of the expanding the studies into new trial sites in the United States and Europe. The phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04103879) for ExCellThera’s ECT-001, an investigational cell therapy intended to treat patients with high-risk leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), has completed patient enrollment.1. ECT-001...
