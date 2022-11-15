ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest crash location in Wichita? WPD takes action

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says Kellogg and Seneca is the highest crash location in the City of Wichita, and the WPD plans to do something about it.

From now through the end of the year, police officers will focus on the area and issue tickets for traffic violations.

Person injured in Derby car crash

The WPD says there are at least five things that contribute to the crashes at Kellogg and Seneca:

  • Speeding
  • Failing to yield the right of way when making right and left turns
  • Running red lights
  • Handing out money to panhandlers
  • Inattentive driving

In a Facebook post , the police department asked drivers to be extra cautious and slow down to help reduce the number of crashes.

Comments / 2

Wichita Ks. resident
1d ago

Kellogg and Seneca do not intersect. There are ramps and/or frontage roads, but Kellogg is elevated over Seneca. So is this for the flyover or the arterial streets down below? Inquiring minds want to know!

Reply
4
 

KSN News

