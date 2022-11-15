ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Current sign OP native Cece Kizer to new contract. Here are known details

The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q39og_0jC3RHwe00

Forward Cece Kizer has signed a new contract with the Kansas City Current, the National Women’s Soccer League team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The new arrangement keeps the Overland Park native in Kansas City through the 2024 season. Further financial aspects of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are very excited to sign Cece to this new contract,” said general manager Camille Levin Ashton. “Her positive attitude, perseverance and love of Kansas City are just a few reasons she has excelled with this team.”

The Current acquired Kizer from Racing Louisville FC via a trade on June 9. And that soon proved to be a great move.

She was a pivotal force in the team’s midseason run of 13 matches unbeaten, scoring a club-record seven goals from the run of play. She started 14 of Kansas City’s 15 remaining matches after joining the Current.

“She was a big part of this club’s success after coming over in June,” Levin Ashton said, “and we look forward to her helping to lead this team in the future.”

In high school, Kizer helped guide Blue Valley Northwest to three straight Kansas Class 6A state championship matches and earned a scholarship to Ole Miss. During her time with the Rebels in Oxford, Miss., she set school records for career goals (48) and points (119).

Kizer was originally drafted into the NWSL in 2019 by the Houston Dash, who selected her with the 13th overall pick. She played part of the 2020 season with Kolbotn in Norway before returning to the U.S. with Louisville as an expansion draft pick. She made 19 NWSL appearances with Louisville, scoring three league-match goals, in 2021-22.

Her breakout season came during the latter part of this past season here in KC, and now she’ll remain with the Current when the local club opens its new stadium for the 2024 NWSL campaign.

Later Tuesday, the Current announced that — including Kizer — they have 18 players under contract for the 2023 season.

They’ve picked up 2023 options on three players and extended new offers to two more.

Players whose options were exercised: defenders Addisyn Merrick, Izzy Rodriguez, Jenna Winebrenner.

Midfielder Addie McCain and defender Kate Del Fava are both out of contract but have received new offers from the club. The three players do not qualify for free agent status under the new collective-bargaining agreement between the NWSL and the league’s players union. Defender Taylor Leach is also out of contract.

Defender Kristen Edmonds and midfielder Desiree Scott are free agents under the new CBA and the Current hope to bring both back to Kansas City for 2023.

Forward Jaycie Johnson and goalkeeper Sydney Schneider have been waived and are free to sign with another team.

Kansas City Current Roster

Goalkeepers (2): AD Franch, Cassie Miller

Defenders (7): Elizabeth Ball, Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Addisyn Merrick, Izzy Rodriguez, Mallory Weber, Jenna Winebrenner

Midfielders (5): Chardonnay Curran, Lo’eau LaBonta, Claire Lavogez, Chloe Logarzo, Sam Mewis

Forwards (4): Elyse Bennett, Kristen Hamilton, Cece Kizer, Lynn Williams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jimmycsays.com

Who would pay for a new downtown stadium, and would John Sherman move the Royals if his proposed abandonment of Kauffman Stadium is spurned?

After a year of anteing up tidbits and teasers, Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has shoved all his chips to center table. It’s a huge bet that Kansas City and Jackson County will come up with the bulk of $2 billion to finance a new downtown baseball stadium, to be ready by the time the Royals’ lease of Kauffman Stadium expires in 2031.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Royals pursuing new ballpark in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals made official what has long been the vision surrounding their franchise on Tuesday: They are planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and have started exploring downtown ballpark options for the future. Royals owner John Sherman wrote an open letter to Royals fans and the Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.
KANSAS CITY, MO
QSR magazine

El Pollo Loco Signs 8-Unit Deal in Kansas City

El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today it has signed an eight restaurant franchise agreement to develop the Kansas City area, as well as other parts of Kansas and Missouri over the next 10 years. The agreement has been signed with new franchisee...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northcassherald.com

Raymore receives hint of good news from KC on rumored landfill

RAYMORE – It took a Monday morning “stakeholder meeting” with government and private sector leaders from throughout the area in which the identities of suspected involved parties were named, but the City of Raymore finally received a hint of good news on Tuesday from City Hall in Kansas City regarding a rumored landfill.
RAYMORE, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy