Kansas City Current sign OP native Cece Kizer to new contract. Here are known details

Forward Cece Kizer has signed a new contract with the Kansas City Current, the National Women’s Soccer League team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The new arrangement keeps the Overland Park native in Kansas City through the 2024 season. Further financial aspects of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are very excited to sign Cece to this new contract,” said general manager Camille Levin Ashton. “Her positive attitude, perseverance and love of Kansas City are just a few reasons she has excelled with this team.”

The Current acquired Kizer from Racing Louisville FC via a trade on June 9. And that soon proved to be a great move.

She was a pivotal force in the team’s midseason run of 13 matches unbeaten, scoring a club-record seven goals from the run of play. She started 14 of Kansas City’s 15 remaining matches after joining the Current.

“She was a big part of this club’s success after coming over in June,” Levin Ashton said, “and we look forward to her helping to lead this team in the future.”

In high school, Kizer helped guide Blue Valley Northwest to three straight Kansas Class 6A state championship matches and earned a scholarship to Ole Miss. During her time with the Rebels in Oxford, Miss., she set school records for career goals (48) and points (119).

Kizer was originally drafted into the NWSL in 2019 by the Houston Dash, who selected her with the 13th overall pick. She played part of the 2020 season with Kolbotn in Norway before returning to the U.S. with Louisville as an expansion draft pick. She made 19 NWSL appearances with Louisville, scoring three league-match goals, in 2021-22.

Her breakout season came during the latter part of this past season here in KC, and now she’ll remain with the Current when the local club opens its new stadium for the 2024 NWSL campaign.

Later Tuesday, the Current announced that — including Kizer — they have 18 players under contract for the 2023 season.

They’ve picked up 2023 options on three players and extended new offers to two more.

Players whose options were exercised: defenders Addisyn Merrick, Izzy Rodriguez, Jenna Winebrenner.

Midfielder Addie McCain and defender Kate Del Fava are both out of contract but have received new offers from the club. The three players do not qualify for free agent status under the new collective-bargaining agreement between the NWSL and the league’s players union. Defender Taylor Leach is also out of contract.

Defender Kristen Edmonds and midfielder Desiree Scott are free agents under the new CBA and the Current hope to bring both back to Kansas City for 2023.

Forward Jaycie Johnson and goalkeeper Sydney Schneider have been waived and are free to sign with another team.

Kansas City Current Roster

Goalkeepers (2): AD Franch, Cassie Miller

Defenders (7): Elizabeth Ball, Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Addisyn Merrick, Izzy Rodriguez, Mallory Weber, Jenna Winebrenner

Midfielders (5): Chardonnay Curran, Lo’eau LaBonta, Claire Lavogez, Chloe Logarzo, Sam Mewis

Forwards (4): Elyse Bennett, Kristen Hamilton, Cece Kizer, Lynn Williams