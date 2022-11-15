ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4R2c_0jC3RCX100

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas.

Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center Families for two dollars a toy. The spokesperson says they sell the toys to help the families feel like it isn’t just a handout.

Officials say the funds usually go to somewhere, and last year the funds went to Delaware Elementary School. The spokesperson for the organization admitted they started their toy drive out a little slow this year, but the organization is looking to get about 2,000 new toys valued between fifteen to twenty-five dollars. When the toys go on sale, they will be worth $2.00 each. This event is only for families in the Jacobsville area.

Dream Center officials ask for people to donate through its Amazon Wishlist November 14 through December 5. Other ways to help include buying the toys yourself then sending them to the organization, or people can donate money here .

For more information, people are asked to contact Kristin at comer@dreamcenterevansville.org .

