lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam
Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
Police continue to investigate as another string of robberies hits King County
RENTON, Wash. — The crime spree continues in King County, as more businesses have become victims of armed robberies. Last week, seven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint in Seattle, Skyway and Burien. Now, police believe the criminals are back at it. On Monday, a gas station and two...
Snohomish County shelters brace for a cold, wet winter
EVERETT, Wash. — Six winter shelters are opening in Snohomish County this week, a total of 157 additional beds. But with so many people in need, it's being called a "stopgap" measure. "We need more year-round shelter beds," said Tyler Verda of Snohomish County Human Services. Fifty-five beds are...
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
Here's what it takes to hold a suspect in jail before trial in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office joined the Des Moines Police Department in condemning a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking instead of holding them in custody before arraignment. Instead, one suspect was released on $100,000 bail, two 17-year-olds...
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
Leesa Manion defeats Jim Ferrell in King County prosecutor race
(The Center Square) – Leesa Manion has defeated Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell for King County prosecutor. Ferrell conceded the race on Thursday after same-day initial returns of more than half the ballots cast showed him polling at almost 43% to Manion’s nearly 57%. “This afternoon, I called Leesa Manion to congratulate here on her historic election as King County Prosecuting Attorney,” Ferrell said in a statement. ...
knkx.org
'Tough on crime' backlash didn't happen in King County elections
Since the pandemic, violent crime has spiked in Seattle to levels not seen since the '90s, by some analyses. Last year, voters elected a Republican for city attorney who promised to crack down on small crimes and misdemeanors. So the question this election cycle was whether that would continue —...
myfoxzone.com
A suspected burglary in 1977 ended with a man dead in his Washington home. The case is still unsolved
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Billy Wills was found dead in his Woodinville home 45 years ago. A suspected burglary turned deadly when he was attacked by one or multiple suspects and shot on Feb. 15, 1977. "From what I know, at the time, my father, he had the flu and...
myedmondsnews.com
Council agrees to continue emergency stepback ordinance; hears Perrinville Creek update
After hearing from a Gateway neighborhood property owner and developer unhappy with an interim emergency ordinance requiring stepbacks for multifamily housing iocated across the street from single-family homes, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed that the ordinance should be continued — for now. The emergency interim ordinance —...
Alleged Ingraham shooter appears in court, pleads not guilty
The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a classmate at Ingraham High School went before a King County Judge Tuesday. The alleged shooter did not enter a formal plea regarding murder, assault, and weapons charges while a second teenager, age 15, who was found with a gun in his backpack pleaded not guilty to weapons and rendering assistance charges.
KOMO News
Snohomish County residents prepare for near freezing temperatures, gusty winds
MONROE, Wash. — For the last several years, Volunteers of America Western Washington has used the New Hope Fellowship Church in Monroe as a cold-weather shelter. This year, organizers said it’s different. “You know this is a November that I’ve never seen before in my four-plus years of...
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
Woman slows down traffic riding motorized scooter on I-5
Marysville, WA. – Drivers were slowed down by something many don’t see on I-5 that often: a woman in her 20s riding a motorized scooter on the shoulder heading southbound. The Washington State Patrol says this woman hopped on I-5. “She had entered I-5 and was just riding...
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
Man accused of stabbing couple to death in Seattle’s Georgetown appears in court
SEATTLE — A man with a long criminal history who most recently is accused of stabbing a man and a woman to death in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood was in court Wednesday morning. John Marcel Williams’ first court hearing was on Nov. 1, but he opted not to appear...
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
MyNorthwest
