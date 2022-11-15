ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam

Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Snohomish County shelters brace for a cold, wet winter

EVERETT, Wash. — Six winter shelters are opening in Snohomish County this week, a total of 157 additional beds. But with so many people in need, it's being called a "stopgap" measure. "We need more year-round shelter beds," said Tyler Verda of Snohomish County Human Services. Fifty-five beds are...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Leesa Manion defeats Jim Ferrell in King County prosecutor race

(The Center Square) – Leesa Manion has defeated Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell for King County prosecutor. Ferrell conceded the race on Thursday after same-day initial returns of more than half the ballots cast showed him polling at almost 43% to Manion’s nearly 57%. “This afternoon, I called Leesa Manion to congratulate here on her historic election as King County Prosecuting Attorney,” Ferrell said in a statement. ...
KING COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

'Tough on crime' backlash didn't happen in King County elections

Since the pandemic, violent crime has spiked in Seattle to levels not seen since the '90s, by some analyses. Last year, voters elected a Republican for city attorney who promised to crack down on small crimes and misdemeanors. So the question this election cycle was whether that would continue —...
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Council agrees to continue emergency stepback ordinance; hears Perrinville Creek update

After hearing from a Gateway neighborhood property owner and developer unhappy with an interim emergency ordinance requiring stepbacks for multifamily housing iocated across the street from single-family homes, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed that the ordinance should be continued — for now. The emergency interim ordinance —...
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest

Alleged Ingraham shooter appears in court, pleads not guilty

The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a classmate at Ingraham High School went before a King County Judge Tuesday. The alleged shooter did not enter a formal plea regarding murder, assault, and weapons charges while a second teenager, age 15, who was found with a gun in his backpack pleaded not guilty to weapons and rendering assistance charges.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

