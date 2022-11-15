ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

New task force of county leaders launched to address housing affordability and stability

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Jackson/Teton County Housing Director April Norton has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Housing Task Force, comprised of more than 30 county leaders from across the United States. The group will identify county-led solutions and innovations for addressing America’s housing affordability and stability crisis.

“Counties are on the front lines of responding to the housing crisis,” NACo President Denise Winfrey said. “Stable, quality housing is the foundation for better health, safety, education, a strong workforce, improved financial wellness, and lower demands on the social safety net. NACo’s Housing Task Force is committed to meeting the moment and addressing our residents’ housing needs.”

The Housing Task Force will explore intergovernmental partnerships that support housing solutions among federal, state and local officials, along with private, nonprofit, and homeownership and rental partners.

The group will examine comprehensive solutions to address the complex conditions that undermine housing affordability. Housing costs are outpacing job and wage growth in many areas, with many colliding factors, including:

  • Supply chain disruptions
  • Labor shortages
  • Increased demand for short-term rentals
  • Land costs
  • Demographic pattern shifts due to generational population changes and economic competitiveness
  • Institutional investors
  • Governmental policies, regulations and capacities, and
  • Competing public, private and community interests and incentives.

“Safe, stable, affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges facing our community and the nation as a whole,” Norton said. “I am looking forward to learning about solutions from other communities, sharing our own housing successes, and contributing to the research the taskforce is set to undertake examining Counties’ roles in housing affordability and supply.”

County roles and responsibilities related to housing vary significantly across, and even within, different states. Depending on specific structures and authority, county governments can play a leading role in:

  • Tax policies
  • Financing and lending
  • Down payment and closing cost assistance
  • Building permits and code enforcement
  • Land use and zoning
  • Infrastructure development
  • Workforce housing
  • Public safety and emergency management, and
  • Community planning.

Regardless of specific county functions and responsibilities, all counties have the potential to establish and enhance partnerships with public, private, and nonprofit sector stakeholders. The Housing Task Force will host in-person and virtual meetings, as well as produce original research, to examine the role of county governments in providing residents with more housing, greater variety of housing, and better housing affordability and value.

Click here to see the task force members and more information.

