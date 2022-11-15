ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Testimony continues in St. Johns County “stand your ground” hearings

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Witness testimony continued Tuesday in a special pretrial hearing centered around a 2021 deadly shooting outside a now-shuttered St. Augustine bar.

Attorneys representing Luis Casado are claiming he acted in self-defense under the state’s “stand your ground” law.

Throughout court testimony it was revealed Adam Amoia, the man shot and killed by Casado, had a blood alcohol level of 0.266, more than three times the legal limit.

Amoia also had hydrocodone, a prescription opiate pain killer, in his system.

Meanwhile, bar workers testified Casado had only been served two drinks that evening.

Jamilyn Monahan, a former manager at the Dos Gatos bar, and law enforcement both testified Casado didn’t appear intoxicated.

“Did he appear to be impaired by alcohol in any way?,” asked Casado’s defense attorney.

“No,” replied Monahan.

Security footage shows Casado approached a group of men, including Amoia, and spoke with them.

At some point, Amoia slapped Casado, knocking his glasses of his face.

Amoia continued slapping Casado, who then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, killing Amoia.

Brian Moore, a witness who was with Amoia that evening, testified Casado was not aggressive prior to the incident.

“Did you ever see Mr. Casado threaten anybody in any way?,” asked Casado’s defense attorney.

“No,” Moore answered.

Amoia was shot two times in the front, once in the side and twice in the back.

In order for the “stand your ground” law to apply, Casado would have had to be in fear of great bodily harm or death.

Medical Examiner Dr. James Fulcher testified it’s possible the blows to the head could have put Casado at risk of harm or even death.

Fulcher agreed those slaps could have caused a concussion or knocked Casado over, potentially putting his life at risk.

“A slap could kill a person?,” asked Casado’s defense attorney.

“It could, yes,” replied Fulcher.

The hearings are scheduled to restart Wednesday morning.

There’s been no word on whether Casado plans to take the stand.

Ultimately, the judge will decide whether or not to dismiss the manslaughter charge against Casado, if he rules that the “stand your ground” law applies.

