Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: My New Head Canon
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They chat about their recent mini-tour, which took them to Virginia Beach (in the middle of a tornado) – and we’re also joined by School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph, who chats about upcoming shows. The next one is Black Friday, November 25, at Cats Cradle.
The Innovators: Neal K. Shah & CareYaya
“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to Durham Public Schools, no strings attached
The billionaire philanthropist also donated to the local Girl Scouts council this year.
UNC Trustees Approve Policy for Historical Markers on Campus; Cates Memorial On Track
Next week, UNC is going to add a historical marker to campus that’s long been pushed for by some Chapel Hill community members. James Cates Jr., a 22-year-old Chapel Hill resident who was murdered in 1970, will be memorialized by a plaque at the heart of the university near where he was fatally stabbed.
Wake will reassign more than 1,700 students to different schools. Is your child moving?
The need to reduce the number of bus routes during a time of driver shortages is behind a number of the changes in the assignment plan.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chapel Hill owes $9M more for parking deck. What happened to its ‘guaranteed’ price?
The cost to build the East Rosemary Street parking deck is now approaching $48 million.
Weekend Around The Hill: November 18 – November 20
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 18 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 19 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Start your holiday shopping early with the Alternative Gift Market at the United Church of Chapel Hill. Vendors...
Wake Co. School Board to vote on reassignment plan
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wake County School Board is set to vote on a reassignment plan that could change where students go to school next year. This vote is coming after district leaders said they have taken the past months explaining to families how the plan will work and listening to what families had to say on it.
North Carolina State University officials say principal development program is helping students
(The Center Square) — Officials with North Carolina State University’s Educational Leadership Academies presented an overview of their principal development program for lawmakers on Tuesday. Members of the House Select Committee on An Education System for North Carolina’s Future heard from Bonnie Fusarelli, director of the N.C. State...
Hillsborough: Town Staff Awards, Orange Country Transit, and More
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 15th. She discussed town staff awards, Orange County transit, the new assistant town manager, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
The Morning News: Armed Robbery, School Safety, NCAA Tournament
In today’s news: an armed robbery in Chapel Hill, school safety on county commissioners’ agenda, and an NCAA soccer tourney doubleheader.
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
'This is a generational decision': Durham city council debates fate of old police HQ building
"Some people see history, a lot of value. Other people see a reminder of a very painful chapter as it was a police headquarters."
Surge of Flu, RSV Cases in Children Lead UNC Hospitals to Open More Beds
An influx of flu and Respiratory Syncytial virus, or RSV, cases in children is causing UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to open up more beds. A release from UNC Health on Thursday said the main hospital building recently created a “Pediatric Surge Unit” on its sixth floor in order to provide more care space for children suffering from the common respiratory illnesses. Six more beds became available thanks to the unit on Wednesday, with the aim of providing some relief to UNC Children’s Hospital, which is at capacity from flu and RSV cases to young patients.
On Air Today: Wonderful Water with OWASA’s Blake Hodge
Orange Water and Sewer Authority Communications Specialist Blake Hodge spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, November 14th. He discussed PFAS chemicals in our community how OWASA is addressing it. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
Chatham County Roundup: Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan
Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 16th. She discussed the Chatham County election results and upcoming holiday activities in Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Out of the darkness: Former Durham police officer shares her artistic journey out of depression
One expert says she believes police departments need to do more to address the emerging mental health struggles of officers.
Butterball donates hundreds of turkeys to Urban Ministries of Durham
Butterball is doing its part to feed those in need right here in Durham.
