Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: My New Head Canon

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They chat about their recent mini-tour, which took them to Virginia Beach (in the middle of a tornado) – and we’re also joined by School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph, who chats about upcoming shows. The next one is Black Friday, November 25, at Cats Cradle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

The Innovators: Neal K. Shah & CareYaya

“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: November 18 – November 20

Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 18 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 19 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Start your holiday shopping early with the Alternative Gift Market at the United Church of Chapel Hill. Vendors...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Wake Co. School Board to vote on reassignment plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wake County School Board is set to vote on a reassignment plan that could change where students go to school next year. This vote is coming after district leaders said they have taken the past months explaining to families how the plan will work and listening to what families had to say on it.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Surge of Flu, RSV Cases in Children Lead UNC Hospitals to Open More Beds

An influx of flu and Respiratory Syncytial virus, or RSV, cases in children is causing UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to open up more beds. A release from UNC Health on Thursday said the main hospital building recently created a “Pediatric Surge Unit” on its sixth floor in order to provide more care space for children suffering from the common respiratory illnesses. Six more beds became available thanks to the unit on Wednesday, with the aim of providing some relief to UNC Children’s Hospital, which is at capacity from flu and RSV cases to young patients.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Wonderful Water with OWASA’s Blake Hodge

Orange Water and Sewer Authority Communications Specialist Blake Hodge spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, November 14th. He discussed PFAS chemicals in our community how OWASA is addressing it. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17

Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan

Chatham News + Record Reporter Maydha Devarajan spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 16th. She discussed the Chatham County election results and upcoming holiday activities in Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.

