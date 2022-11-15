A Colorado man has broken the state record for the largest brook trout ever reeled in. Matt Smiley, of Lake City, caught the fish last month in Hinsdale County. Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a news release on Tuesday with a photo of Smiley with the fish. It weighed in at 8 pounds and 9 ounces and was 26.25 inches long and had a girth of 16 inches.Smiley caught the fish in Waterdog Lake, which is on the east side of Lake City in the Uncompahgre National Forest at an elevation of just above 11,000 feet. The...

LAKE CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO