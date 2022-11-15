Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
counton2.com
North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out dinners and warm clothing to members of the community.
Celebrate The Season Holiday Lights Driving Tour Begins Nov. 25
The 12th annual Celebrate The Season takes place daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. The post Celebrate The Season Holiday Lights Driving Tour Begins Nov. 25 appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Charlamagne Tha God to host 9th annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley HS Saturday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the season of giving. Charlamagne Tha God and Third Eye Awareness are hosting their ninth annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley High School Saturday, Nov. 19. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 406 W. Main Street, in the student parking...
abcnews4.com
Historic Charleston Foundation
We’re in the home stretch of the Historic Charleston Foundation's 75th year! To close out the year they have Illumination Charleston to celebrate with four esteemed speakers in the design and historic preservation worlds. Also this fall, HCF is celebrating in the most Lowcountry way with a Lowcountry Oyster...
counton2.com
Lowcountry Food Bank, Hendrick Automotive team up to fight food insecurity
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) has received a $75,000 donation from Rick Hendrick Automotive to fund the fight against food insecurity. The partnership spans nearly a decade, with Hendrick Automotive hosting many holiday food drives over the years. This year, the groups brought in the...
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
abcnews4.com
Blessing of water & grounds to be held Wednesday for International African American Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Presiding Bishop Rev. Michael Curry is set to lead a "Blessing of the Water and Sacred Ground” for the International African American Museum Wednesday evening. The public worship service is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave....
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
abcnews4.com
10 Dorchester Paws senior pets in need of home in Adopt a Senior Pet Month
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Dorchester Paws is housing ten furry friends that desperately need a loving family to take them in. Dorchester Paws said senior pets have trouble adjusting to a sheltered environment. The seniors available for adoption are as follows:...
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD teacher gifts hundreds of bikes to elementary school students
A former CCSD first-grade teacher warmed the hearts of hundreds of children this week. Founder and Executive Director of Going Places, Katie Blomquist, gifted 448 brand-new bicycles to elementary students at Maltida Dunston Elementary School on Monday, Nov 14. Blomquist and Going Places gifted 167 bicycles to the Charleston Development...
Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
live5news.com
Food bank, automotive group donating Thanksgiving meals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One local foodbank and automotive group are partnering to donate Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Those meals will go to veterans and schools across the Lowcountry. The Lowcountry Foodbank and Hendrick Automotive are coming together for their annual donation presentation and meal-packing event. Brenda Shaw, the...
travelnoire.com
Charleston, South Carolina's Largest Black Food Truck Festival Yet, Here's What To Know
2022 is a big year for Charleston, South Carolina, as the city has its largest Black Food Truck Festival on November 19 and 20. The event started as a passion project for founder and CEO Marcus Hammond. He wanted to create a space “for Black people by Black people” because other events in the city just didn’t cut it for Hammond.
abcnews4.com
'Blanche' the bison has the time of its life playing with leftover pumpkin
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Who knew leftover pumpkins could be so fun? Apparently Blanche!. Blanche is a bison at Charles Towne Landing State Historical Site. Officials said they give the animals in the zoo different enrichment items- from scents to toys, sounds and even food. The enrichment items...
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
counton2.com
Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
crbjbizwire.com
Britney McWethy Returns to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. —Britney McWethy has returned to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. She enjoys her work in real estate because it allows her the opportunity to get to know each of her clients so well, due to the sentiment involved in buying or selling a home. She genuinely appreciates getting to see what home means to so many different people.
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
counton2.com
Kingstree band students traveling to Hawaii for Vietnam Veterans Day Parade
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with the Kingstree High School Mighty Marching Merge Band have been selected to travel to Hawaii and perform in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade. The band — which brought in students from Kingstree Senior High School and CE Murray High School when the...
Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
Comments / 0