SUMMERVILLE, S.C. —Britney McWethy has returned to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. She enjoys her work in real estate because it allows her the opportunity to get to know each of her clients so well, due to the sentiment involved in buying or selling a home. She genuinely appreciates getting to see what home means to so many different people.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO