North Charleston, SC

counton2.com

North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out dinners and warm clothing to members of the community.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Historic Charleston Foundation

We’re in the home stretch of the Historic Charleston Foundation's 75th year! To close out the year they have Illumination Charleston to celebrate with four esteemed speakers in the design and historic preservation worlds. Also this fall, HCF is celebrating in the most Lowcountry way with a Lowcountry Oyster...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry Food Bank, Hendrick Automotive team up to fight food insecurity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) has received a $75,000 donation from Rick Hendrick Automotive to fund the fight against food insecurity. The partnership spans nearly a decade, with Hendrick Automotive hosting many holiday food drives over the years. This year, the groups brought in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend

HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Former CCSD teacher gifts hundreds of bikes to elementary school students

A former CCSD first-grade teacher warmed the hearts of hundreds of children this week. Founder and Executive Director of Going Places, Katie Blomquist, gifted 448 brand-new bicycles to elementary students at Maltida Dunston Elementary School on Monday, Nov 14. Blomquist and Going Places gifted 167 bicycles to the Charleston Development...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Food bank, automotive group donating Thanksgiving meals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One local foodbank and automotive group are partnering to donate Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Those meals will go to veterans and schools across the Lowcountry. The Lowcountry Foodbank and Hendrick Automotive are coming together for their annual donation presentation and meal-packing event. Brenda Shaw, the...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Britney McWethy Returns to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. —Britney McWethy has returned to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. She enjoys her work in real estate because it allows her the opportunity to get to know each of her clients so well, due to the sentiment involved in buying or selling a home. She genuinely appreciates getting to see what home means to so many different people.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
CHARLESTON, SC

