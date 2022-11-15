Same 3 candidates remain atop Sebastopol council race, but top slot flips to Zollman

The same trio of candidates that have led the race for three seats on the Sebastopol City Council since election night remained atop the field in the latest results posted Tuesday afternoon.

Jill McLewis dropped to the second highest vote-getter with 21.58%, behind Stephen Zollman who has 21.7% of votes. Sandra Maurer remained the third highest vote-getter with 20.49%.

The other two candidates in the race, Oliver Dick had 18.3% and Dennis Colthurst received 17.9%.

Tuesday’s updated tally included 5,866 counted votes in the race from 2,652 voters — who needed to cast separate votes for each of the three at-large seats. Sebastopol has 5,591 registered voters.

Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s registrar of voters, expects the next batch of results to be posted Friday.

