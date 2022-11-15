Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (calf) added to Spurs' injury report Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (left calf tightness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Sacramento Kings. McDermott and Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) are both late additions to the injury report ahead of Thursday's tip-off. If McDermott misses the game, there should be more minutes available for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop, and Isaiah Roby.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bulls need to improve their rebounding if they want to win more games
The Chicago Bulls are off to a disappointing start, losing eight of their first 14 games, including their last two. The Bulls have to do a much better job rebounding, or they might have a hard time making the playoffs. The good news is that there’s still plenty of basketball left and they can turn the season around.
LaMelo Ball suffers ankle injury late in Charlotte Hornets loss to the Pacers
Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball was on the court Thursday night for just the third time since returing from
numberfire.com
Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (illness) out on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will sit out after Golden State's forward came down with an illness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes at the forward positions. Lamb's current projection on Wednesday includes 5.6 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Denver's DeAndre Jordan starting at center for Nikola Jokic (health protocols) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Jordan will make his first start this season after Nikola Jokic was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Jordan to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Jordan's projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 11/17/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon will sit out after Denver's forward came down with an illness. Expect Jeff Green to see an increased role on Wednesday night. Green's projection includes 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
Heat sets team record in Monday’s win. Also, Yurtseven undergoes surgery and Herro still out
Through its slow start and recent revival, the Miami Heat has consistently done a few things well during the first four weeks of the season. One of them is keeping teams off the free-throw line.
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (illness) as questionable for Wednesday's game against Knicks
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon's availability is currently unknown after Denver's forward came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes on Wednesday night if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Bam Adebayo (knee) on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic will make his first start this season after Bam Adebayo was held out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jovic's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (back) downgraded Thursday
Sacramento Kings power forward Keegan Murray (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murray injured his back during Tuesday's game and it will likely cost him at least one contest. Terence Davis started the second half in place of Murray on Tuesday and will presumably draw the start on Thursday. KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles will have more minutes available off the bench. Domantas Sabonis could also be more active on the boards without Murray around.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) active and starting in Warriors' Wednesday lineup, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After missing one game for injury management reasons, Thompson will make his return to the court. In expected 31.9 minutes, numberFire's models project Thompson to score 28.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 17.1...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday's game against Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Paul's status remains in question after Phoenix's guard missed three games with right heel soreness. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing 47.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, Cameron Payne would make another start if Paul remains sidelined.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's A.J. Brown (ankle) limited on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Brown was limited in Philadelphia's opening practice after he was forced to leave in the first half of Week 10's loss with an ankle injury. In a potential opportunity against an Indianapolis Colts' defense allowing 19.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Brown to score 16.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) available on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.9 minutes against Charlotte. Haliburton's Wednesday projection includes 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Brogdon appears closer to a potential return after Boston's guard was held out for three games with right ankle inflammation. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes against a Hawks' team ranked eighth in defensive rating if Brogdon is inactive.
