Green Bay, WI

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NFL Analysis Network

1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately

Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
VikingsTerritory

Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Have Made Roster Decision On Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers' receiving corps could receive a boost fairly soon. On Tuesday, the team officially designated Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve. Cobb was placed on injured reserve in October due to a left ankle injury. By designating Cobb to return from injured reserve, the Packers have...
GREEN BAY, WI

