Pat McAfee Tells Bill Cowher to ‘Shut the F--- Up,’ Calls Joe Thomas a ‘Puppet’
McAfee doesn’t hold back while calling out Jeff Saturday critics.
Aaron Rodgers Shares Why He Was Mad On Sideline
On the back of a five-game losing streak, Aaron Rodgers feels frustrated. Here's why.
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately
Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur insinuates the Packers cut player for not working hard enough
If you're a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the team-cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers was probably a sigh of relief. The former third-round pick had one less career fumble (seven) than receptions (eight) after all. If cutting Rodgers was a relief, the team releasing running back Kylin Hill,...
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
Packers Have Made Roster Decision On Randall Cobb
The Green Bay Packers' receiving corps could receive a boost fairly soon. On Tuesday, the team officially designated Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve. Cobb was placed on injured reserve in October due to a left ankle injury. By designating Cobb to return from injured reserve, the Packers have...
Kadarius Toney throws salt on Giants for lacking involvement after incredible sideline catch
After a brilliant sideline catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney called out the New York Giants for not involving him enough in NYC. If New York City couldn’t land another Subway World Series, there’s hope that New York could see a “Super Snoopy Bowl”: an AFC-NFC showdown between the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
