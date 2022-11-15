ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Henry Winkler Reveals the One Movie Role He Regrets Turning Down

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uClqH_0jC3LEeh00
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Henry Winkler revealed he turned down one major movie role.

The Barry star sat down with CNN where he opened up about his career struggles, and revealed that he turned down the role of Danny Zuko in the musical film, Grease.

While chatting with Chris Wallace, Winkler recalled being concerned about booking another role that had "as much impact as the Fonz," his long-standing role in the 1974 series, Happy Days.

"How will I know? Will anybody ever ask me? I’m not getting any offers," he said before Wallace mentioned he was offered to play the part of Danny Zuko before John Travolta. "Are you a damn fool?" Wallace asked to which Winkler replied, "Yes, I am."

“I only realized years afterward. I thought I’ve played the Fonz, I don’t want to do it again, I'm gonna cement, it has already happened, I'm already typecast," adding, "I should've just shut up and had a really good time making that movie."

“I go home, I say no and I have a diet Coke. John Travolta goes home, and has done the movie and buys a plane,” he quipped.

The musical film has became a cultural phenomenon, continuing to impact pop culture to this day with theatrical re-releases, reunions, and even a live television production back in 2016.

Despite not taking on the role of the T-Bird leader, Winkler has had a notable career of his own since Grease premiered more than 40 years ago, including roles on

"Happy Days, Scream, Waterboy, Parks & Rec, Arrested Development, and now Barry," he listed.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred

George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
News Breaking LIVE

"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten

"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Parade

Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary

As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Parade

Parade

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy