Watsonville native Adrian Rebollar resigns with Monterey Bay F.C.

By Derrick Ow
 2 days ago
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville's favorite son will be staying with the Crisp and Kelp for a long time.

Midfielder Adrian Rebollar signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Monterey Bay F.C. The Watsonville native scored four goals last season. He scored in his professional debut against Phoenix Rising FC during the club's inaugural match.

Head Coach and Sporting Director Frank Yallop is excited to keep the local player here for the next couple of years.

“Adrian came straight out of college into a professional environment and showed very well,” Yallop said. "It is nice to see a local player do so well.”

Rebollar was relied on for his defense in the midfield. In 32 games, Rebollar recorded 30 tackles, 28 interceptions, and six clearances.

Rebollar was ecstatic that he will continue to play in front of his family and friends.

"There’s no better feeling than knowing that I’ll be coming back next year to Monterey Bay,” Rebollar said. "I know there are a lot of great times coming next season, I hope everyone supporting us is as ready as we are."

