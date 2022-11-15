Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
'A child's going to get hurt' | Parents fighting Houston ISD plan to relocate profoundly disabled students to different schools
HOUSTON, Texas — Many parents are outraged at Houston ISD’s plan to relocate severely disabled students from a shared school to various other campuses. “I’m coming and hell’s coming with me,” said parent Julie Beeson. She said she's preparing for battle over the education of...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ISD police opens crime-reporting portal, expands gear inventory after Uvalde shooting
Houston ISD's police department announced a new "evidence submission portal" on Tuesday where people can "report threats or criminal activity on HISD schools campuses." "It’s just a tool that allows us to get a jump on investigating threats," HISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez said. "We hope this tool is going to allow us to investigate threats quicker than we normally have."
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
Houston Press
T.H. Rogers Special Ed Students to be Shipped Out to Their Home Schools
Parents of special ed students at T.H. Rogers have received a letter dated November 15 saying that their students are going to be moved out of their specialized program at the school with its specially- trained teachers and aides and instead moved to their home schools. In that letter, with...
fox26houston.com
Couple rebuilds homes to revitalize north Houston neighborhood
A couple is taking a new approach to revitalizing a north Houston neighborhood by replacing two run-down old homes with new ones specifically designed to be Airbnbs. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan gives us a look inside.
defendernetwork.com
Oral health for Houston seniors: a mission we can all support
You won’t find many people who love going to the dentist. But we all know it’s important to keep our teeth healthy. Without good dental care, our overall health is at risk, especially for seniors. Article written by Karen Millender and Alicia Johnston. CenterWell Senior Primary Care applauds...
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
Houston ISD Police Department launches new crime reporting tool
Students, families, and stakeholders can now upload videos, pictures or even documents to report crime in HISD.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Photos: Houston Toy Museum connects people through shared nostalgia
As kids, most of us had favorite toys we cherished and maybe lost track of years ago. But, whatever those toys were, remembering them is a point of connection between people, something we can all discuss no matter the generation or location. That kind of connection – along with conjuring...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Affair Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?
HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.
texasstandard.org
All 10 Houston, Harris County bond proposals pass, authorizing nearly $1.7 billion in funding
Voters in Houston and Harris County overwhelmingly supported bond packages totaling nearly $1.7 billion, which will provide for improvements to a range of government services – from roads, parks and trails to public health and wellness to facilities upgrades for police officers, firefighters and court personnel. County bonds. All...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
fox26houston.com
Teachers, parents say HISD school's decision to lock front gate during drop off is dangerous, unsafe
HOUSTON - Teachers and parents are upset with Houston ISD after one school's decision to change where kids can be dropped off in the mornings. Many are calling the new area dangerous and unsafe. PREVIOUS: Houston ISD police chief discusses school safety amid recent threats. The community at Forestbrook Middle...
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
metro-magazine.com
Houston METRO Expands Regional Fare System
The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) announced it has opted to expand its regional fare system, selecting INIT with an order for Ticket Vending Machines (TVM) and EMV-capable fare validators. The agency partnered with INIT in 2021 for an account-based, contactless fare system with an order for fare...
coveringkaty.com
New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Dr. Suleman Lalani, among first Muslims elected to Texas Legislature, pledges to serve all Fort Bend County constituents
On Oct. 27, a few days after the start of early voting for the midterm election, Dr. Suleman Lalani took to social media to share a message sent by someone campaigning for his opponent. Lalani made a Twitter post with a screenshot of the message, which included links to two...
College Media Network
Clinic for Houston community opens in Health 2
A new clinic has opened in Health 2, providing health care access to those in and outside the UH community. The UH Family Health Care Center is serviced by doctors at the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine and allows students to further develop their clinical skills. The specialists range from licensed clinical psychologists to family medicine doctors.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
