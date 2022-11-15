ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ISD police opens crime-reporting portal, expands gear inventory after Uvalde shooting

Houston ISD's police department announced a new "evidence submission portal" on Tuesday where people can "report threats or criminal activity on HISD schools campuses." "It’s just a tool that allows us to get a jump on investigating threats," HISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez said. "We hope this tool is going to allow us to investigate threats quicker than we normally have."
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

T.H. Rogers Special Ed Students to be Shipped Out to Their Home Schools

Parents of special ed students at T.H. Rogers have received a letter dated November 15 saying that their students are going to be moved out of their specialized program at the school with its specially- trained teachers and aides and instead moved to their home schools. In that letter, with...
defendernetwork.com

Oral health for Houston seniors: a mission we can all support

You won’t find many people who love going to the dentist. But we all know it’s important to keep our teeth healthy. Without good dental care, our overall health is at risk, especially for seniors. Article written by Karen Millender and Alicia Johnston. CenterWell Senior Primary Care applauds...
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Photos: Houston Toy Museum connects people through shared nostalgia

As kids, most of us had favorite toys we cherished and maybe lost track of years ago. But, whatever those toys were, remembering them is a point of connection between people, something we can all discuss no matter the generation or location. That kind of connection – along with conjuring...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
metro-magazine.com

Houston METRO Expands Regional Fare System

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) announced it has opted to expand its regional fare system, selecting INIT with an order for Ticket Vending Machines (TVM) and EMV-capable fare validators. The agency partnered with INIT in 2021 for an account-based, contactless fare system with an order for fare...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
College Media Network

Clinic for Houston community opens in Health 2

A new clinic has opened in Health 2, providing health care access to those in and outside the UH community. The UH Family Health Care Center is serviced by doctors at the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine and allows students to further develop their clinical skills. The specialists range from licensed clinical psychologists to family medicine doctors.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy