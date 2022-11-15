ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Bethany Medford appointed new Conroe ISD deputy superintendent

CISD appointed Bethany Medford to deputy superintendent on Nov. 15. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact ) Conroe ISD appointed Bethany Medford, the assistant superintendent for middle schools, to deputy superintendent during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. According to previous reporting, Deputy Superintendent Chris Hines announced his retirement in June. Superintendent Curtis...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County supports entrepreneurs; Houston prepares to turkey trot

Fort Bend County has created a new initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On the Nov. 18 episode of the "Houston Breakdown" podcast, Community Impact Reporter Asia Armour discusses Fort Bend County’s new Innovation Council initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. Also, journalist Sierra Rozen stops by to chat about the various turkey trots and other events taking place in the Houston area leading up to Thanksgiving.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD school board approves names for Juergen Road complex campuses

The Tomball ISD school board approved the names for the Juergen Road complex campuses at its Nov. 15 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD’s elementary, intermediate and high school campuses at the Juergen Road complex will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate and Tomball West High School following unanimous approvals by the school board members at its Nov. 15 meeting.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD board of trustees swears in new members

Skeeter Hubert, Melissa Dungan, Misty Odenweller and Tiffany Nelson were sworn on to the Conroe ISD board of trustees Nov. 18. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) The Conroe ISD board of trustees swore in its new members on Nov. 18 at a special board meeting. Misty Odenweller, Tiffany Nelson and Melissa Dungan...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines

A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Revitalization efforts underway in Willowbrook area

Willowbrook Plaza was purchased by MGold Properties in December 2021 and is undergoing renovations. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Major revitalization efforts are underway in the Willowbrook area with dozens of new retail and dining options coming soon and projects in the works to improve mobility along the corridor. Fifteen new businesses...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum seeks resources, still assessing midterm elections

Clifford Tatum speaks at Harris County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum addressed the Harris County Commissioners Court during the Nov. 15 meeting to discuss Election Day issues, calling for a “revamped” communications system and additional resources. The Nov. 8 election was Tatum's first in this role.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation

Police Chief Jeff Bert gave a presentation on homeless encampments to city council at its Nov. 7 workshop meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Ten homeless encampments were found by the Tomball Police Department either by drone or patrol officers, Police Chief Jeff Bert said during a presentation to Tomball City Council during its Nov. 7 workshop meeting.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

