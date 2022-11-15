Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
FBISD asks community partners for materials for abuse-prevention programs
Fort Bend ISD is asking community partners for materials related to teaching and encouraging the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and sex trafficking in the wake of state legislation requiring districts to provide the instruction. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Fort Bend ISD has announced it is looking for...
Bethany Medford appointed new Conroe ISD deputy superintendent
CISD appointed Bethany Medford to deputy superintendent on Nov. 15. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact ) Conroe ISD appointed Bethany Medford, the assistant superintendent for middle schools, to deputy superintendent during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. According to previous reporting, Deputy Superintendent Chris Hines announced his retirement in June. Superintendent Curtis...
Fort Bend County supports entrepreneurs; Houston prepares to turkey trot
Fort Bend County has created a new initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On the Nov. 18 episode of the "Houston Breakdown" podcast, Community Impact Reporter Asia Armour discusses Fort Bend County’s new Innovation Council initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. Also, journalist Sierra Rozen stops by to chat about the various turkey trots and other events taking place in the Houston area leading up to Thanksgiving.
Tomball ISD school board approves names for Juergen Road complex campuses
The Tomball ISD school board approved the names for the Juergen Road complex campuses at its Nov. 15 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD’s elementary, intermediate and high school campuses at the Juergen Road complex will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate and Tomball West High School following unanimous approvals by the school board members at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Vote on street improvements near Texas Southern University delayed amid concerns about loss of car lanes
An item before the Houston City Council to fund street improvements near Texas Southern University was tagged Nov. 16 after the council member representing the area expressed concerns about the project's removal of car lanes to add bike lanes. (Courtesy Facebook) An item before the Houston City Council to fund...
Conroe ISD board of trustees swears in new members
Skeeter Hubert, Melissa Dungan, Misty Odenweller and Tiffany Nelson were sworn on to the Conroe ISD board of trustees Nov. 18. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) The Conroe ISD board of trustees swore in its new members on Nov. 18 at a special board meeting. Misty Odenweller, Tiffany Nelson and Melissa Dungan...
Harris County District Attorney asks Texas Rangers to assist midterm elections investigation
Election workers process ballots at NRG Arena on Nov. 8, 2022. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the district attorney's office's citation of Sec. 273.001 of the Texas Election Code. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers to...
Fort Bend County supports grant application for Sugar Land railroad monitoring, technology upgrades
The ITS Railroad Monitoring project focuses on upgrading hardware for Sugar Land’s existing railroad monitoring system and begins to lay the foundation for connected vehicles to support traffic operations, according to Fort Bend’s letter of support. (Courtesy Pexels) Fort Bend County penned a letter of support for Sugar...
Community colleges await possible state funding changes from the 88th Texas legislative session
HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado said it is too early to tell how the recommendations will impact college finances. (Courtesy Houston Community College System) Community colleges across the state, including the Houston Community College System, may see a change in how they receive state funding in the coming years. Going into...
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Inadequate road striping raises safety concerns among some Houston City Council members
Workers in Midtown put down new lane markings on Caroline Street. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Blank roads without adequate striping to identify lanes are raising concerns about safety for several members of Houston City Council. An agenda item that came before the Council at a Nov. 9 meeting to authorize a...
Pearland ISD sophomore selected as EngineerGirl ambassador
A picture of Maya Shankar, the Pearland ISD EngineerGirl ambassador. All of the EngineerGirl ambassadors for the 2022-23 school year can be viewed on the program's website. (Courtesy Pearland ISD) Maya Shankar, Turner College and Career High School sophomore in Pearland ISD, was selected to participate in the national EngineerGirl...
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines
A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
Revitalization efforts underway in Willowbrook area
Willowbrook Plaza was purchased by MGold Properties in December 2021 and is undergoing renovations. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Major revitalization efforts are underway in the Willowbrook area with dozens of new retail and dining options coming soon and projects in the works to improve mobility along the corridor. Fifteen new businesses...
Willis ISD trustees approve retention, sign-on bonuses for staff
The Willis ISD board of trustees approved two retention bonuses and a sign-on bonus during a Nov. 9 meeting. (Community Impact staff) The Willis ISD board of trustees approved two retention bonuses and a sign-on bonus during a Nov. 9 meeting, according to a statement from the district. The retention...
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands
Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes...
Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum seeks resources, still assessing midterm elections
Clifford Tatum speaks at Harris County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum addressed the Harris County Commissioners Court during the Nov. 15 meeting to discuss Election Day issues, calling for a “revamped” communications system and additional resources. The Nov. 8 election was Tatum's first in this role.
10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation
Police Chief Jeff Bert gave a presentation on homeless encampments to city council at its Nov. 7 workshop meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Ten homeless encampments were found by the Tomball Police Department either by drone or patrol officers, Police Chief Jeff Bert said during a presentation to Tomball City Council during its Nov. 7 workshop meeting.
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0