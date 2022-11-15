Fort Bend County has created a new initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On the Nov. 18 episode of the "Houston Breakdown" podcast, Community Impact Reporter Asia Armour discusses Fort Bend County’s new Innovation Council initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. Also, journalist Sierra Rozen stops by to chat about the various turkey trots and other events taking place in the Houston area leading up to Thanksgiving.

