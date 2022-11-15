Read full article on original website
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
miamionthecheap.com
Enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Fort Lauderdale
Popular Broadway show “Hamilton” offers a lottery for select seats at an impressive and enticing discount. Enter the lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets for $10 for the hit production November 22 to December 11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. Regular prices for the musical are about $49...
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
foxsports640.com
Body of groundskeeper found in canal in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– The body of a grounds worker was found in a canal behind a home in the “Chianti Classico” community Wednesday morning. According to investigators, initial reports showed…
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueria
The original Oceanside Grocers storefront before its massive renovation.Oceanside Grocers. Delray Beach’s vibe-casual bar known as The Oceanside Grocers (AKA the O.G.) that first opened in 2018 has announced it will reopen on Thursday, December 15 after an eight-month renovation.
WPTV
Boat storage in South Florida lacking as developers scoop up land
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Members of South Florida's boating community claim there is a serious lack of boat storage as developers are eager to buy open land. "This is my zen time," Marshall Sklar, who lives in Boca Raton, told WPTV. Sklar practically lives on his boat. "I could...
NBC Miami
Father, Grandmother of Kidnapped Miami Boy Found in Canada Extradited to South Florida
The father and grandmother of Jorge "JoJo" Morales, the Miami boy with autism who was found last month in Canada after being kidnapped months before by his father, were extradited to South Florida to face charges in the incident. Jorge Gabriel Morales, 45, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday...
ZZ Top at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
On Sunday, ZZ Top performed at The Pompano Beach Amphitheater.
Florida man wins $1 million during Publix trip
A Broward County man is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Plans Fort Lauderdale Location
The brand will open its eighth restaurant in the beginning of next year
hotelnewsresource.com
AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida
AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami
What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami
MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
WSVN-TV
Friend, coach speak out after former Gulliver Prep football star dies in UVA shooting
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - As the suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia faced a judge and a community continues to mourn the deaths of three student athletes, those who knew a victim from South Florida opened up about their loss. D’Sean Perry, a Miami native and...
fox35orlando.com
Historic Miami hotel demolished after deemed unsafe
MIAMI - A historic Miami hotel that once hosted guests such as President John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles was torn down Sunday morning after authorities deemed the building unsafe. Footage taken by David Vergel showed the moment of the planned implosion. The hotel was built in 1957...
