ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
YourCentralValley.com

‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Another Step Toward Agreement on California’s Water

For at least a decade, off and on, state water managers and local water agencies have pursued the holy grail of a master agreement to improve the environmental health of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta by increasing its water flows. At any given moment, California’s water supply is a zero sum...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Dyer backs off of Fresno PG&E takeover pitch: “That’s not my belief.”

Two weeks after launching a broadside at Pacific Gas and Electric, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is now saying that he never thought the city should mount a taxpayer-funded takeover of PG&E’s operations and provide electricity to its residents. Dyer appeared on GVWire’s streaming show Unfiltered to discuss the city’s...
FRESNO, CA
freightwaves.com

California trucking company files for bankruptcy

Freon Logistics, a Bakersfield, California-based trucking company, has filed for bankruptcy, and some employees protested recently to demand unpaid wages. Documents filed Nov. 8 in Eastern District of California U.S. Bankruptcy Court show the company, which according to its website provides truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, repair and maintenance and warehousing services, is seeking Chapter 11 protection; the documents were signed by CEO Hardeep Singh.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New CalPERS rule limits how long retirees can work while drawing a pension

The CalPERS Board of Administration approved new restrictions Tuesday on how long retired public employees may work without giving up pension payments. The board set an initial two-year limit, plus extensions, on retired annuitant appointments. The appointments allow retirees to earn paychecks for up to 960 hours of work per year from employers who participate in CalPERS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

All Signs Point to New Westlands Board Dumping GM Birmingham

The math was not in Tom Birmingham’s favor. It was clear weeks before the Nov. 8 election that the board of the massive Westlands Water District in western Fresno County would be changing. And that change would likely result in the controversial general manager’s ouster. There were four...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy