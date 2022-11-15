Read full article on original website
Related
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
California faces $25B budget deficit, Fresno homeless funding could be suspended indefinitely
A grim outlook on the state of California's next spending plan.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
GV Wire
Another Step Toward Agreement on California’s Water
For at least a decade, off and on, state water managers and local water agencies have pursued the holy grail of a master agreement to improve the environmental health of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta by increasing its water flows. At any given moment, California’s water supply is a zero sum...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
GV Wire
Patterson Reveal Could Spell Epic Conservative Battle for Fresno Supervisor Seat
Confirming the swirling political rumors, Assemblyman Jim Patterson announced he is running for Fresno County Supervisor in 2024. “I’m often asked. All right, Jim, what’s going to happen when you come back home? I’m going to just be as frank as I can. I am coming home,” Patterson, R-Fresno said on KMJ radio as a fill-in host Wednesday.
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
Opinion: Why do Californians keep voting for Democrats after decades of inaction on housing & cost of living?
California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.
sjvsun.com
Dyer backs off of Fresno PG&E takeover pitch: “That’s not my belief.”
Two weeks after launching a broadside at Pacific Gas and Electric, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is now saying that he never thought the city should mount a taxpayer-funded takeover of PG&E’s operations and provide electricity to its residents. Dyer appeared on GVWire’s streaming show Unfiltered to discuss the city’s...
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
Midterm results: Republican Michelle Steel wins race for Southern California House seat
Rep. Michelle Steel (R) secured a second term by defeating community college trustee Jay Chen (D) in California's 45th Congressional District.
Jim Patterson announces next move after state assembly term limit
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current state assemblymember for Fresno Jim Patterson announced on Wednesday what his next move will be after reaching his term limit. According to state rules, a member of the California State Assembly can serve a maximum of 12 years in the state legislature. In a statement released Wednesday morning, Patterson said […]
KTLA.com
Here is why 22 California lawyers recently lost their licenses to practice
Perjury, fraud, stealing from clients. Those are among the reasons 22 California attorneys were disbarred in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the Bar Association of California announced Wednesday. In all, 62 lawyers have lost their licenses in 2022, so far. Among them, Joseph Miranda Hoats, who was disbarred due...
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
freightwaves.com
California trucking company files for bankruptcy
Freon Logistics, a Bakersfield, California-based trucking company, has filed for bankruptcy, and some employees protested recently to demand unpaid wages. Documents filed Nov. 8 in Eastern District of California U.S. Bankruptcy Court show the company, which according to its website provides truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, repair and maintenance and warehousing services, is seeking Chapter 11 protection; the documents were signed by CEO Hardeep Singh.
California Continues To Drive Folks To Idaho Over Outlawing Rodeo
California was a one time the most envied state in America. Every young person at one time in their lives had dreams of moving to the Golden State and living their dream. California is not on the East Coast, but you wouldn't know it by a recent proposal circulating in Los Angeles and other major cities throughout the state.
Rest, mail-in ballots: Why officials say election results are delayed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The vote numbers continue to trickle in for two potentially huge races in the balance of power for the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, races have tightened in California’s Congressional Districts 22 and 13. As of Monday, the District 22 matchup between Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas is a […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New CalPERS rule limits how long retirees can work while drawing a pension
The CalPERS Board of Administration approved new restrictions Tuesday on how long retired public employees may work without giving up pension payments. The board set an initial two-year limit, plus extensions, on retired annuitant appointments. The appointments allow retirees to earn paychecks for up to 960 hours of work per year from employers who participate in CalPERS.
GV Wire
All Signs Point to New Westlands Board Dumping GM Birmingham
The math was not in Tom Birmingham’s favor. It was clear weeks before the Nov. 8 election that the board of the massive Westlands Water District in western Fresno County would be changing. And that change would likely result in the controversial general manager’s ouster. There were four...
Comments / 4