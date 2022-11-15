ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man sentenced after passenger’s death in 2017 crash

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWJIq_0jC3FfVS00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old man was sentenced today by an Oahu judge in relation to a drunk driving crash that killed his 21-year-old passenger, on Oct. 5, 2017.

According to the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Puletua Wilson was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Wilson is accused of being intoxicated while driving a Toyota sedan on Farrington Highway at a high rate of speed. He then veered off Kea‘au Homesteads Road in Makaha and struck a parked pickup truck which sent the vehicle airborne.

As a result of the collision, Wilson’s passenger was also ejected from the sedan and die at the scene.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, in part, in a statement, “Wilson’s reckless disregard for the safety of others resulted in the death of Troy Kaho‘oilihala, a promising young man who was much loved by his family and the community.”

Comments / 1

Lovin it
1d ago

I'm glad KHON2 put it straight vs Honolulu Advertiser saying star quarterback, husband, father of 3 (mentioning ages of children). Geeez, the other person was his friend that died. No mention of justice for the family.

Reply
2
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief: Officers were chasing motorcyclist moments before critical crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were chasing a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said the chase started when plainclothes...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly woman dies at hospital following pedestrian crash in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman has died following a pedestrian crash in Waimanalo Wednesday evening. Police responded to the incident just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Kanapuu Drive. According to HPD, a brown colored Honda MPVH, operated by a 71-year-old man, was traveling northbound...
WAIMANALO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pedestrian struck in Kalihi is Oahu’s 47th traffic fatality of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian who was struck Saturday night in Kalihi has died. Police said the woman is the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 at the same time last year. The crash happened about 10:50 p.m., when the pedestrian was crossing or walking...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities. Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Kalihi convenience store late Saturday. Authorities said it happened at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m. According to police, a male suspect flashed a handgun and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy