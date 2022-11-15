Bills rookies give back to WNY ahead of Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and some Buffalo Bills are spending their day off by giving back.

The organization partnered with FeedMore WNY for the annual Thanksgiving Blitz event; 600 families will now get a holiday dinner thanks to the Bills. Each family received a tote filled with a Thanksgiving meal, including stuffing, potatoes, pies and, of course, turkey.

“Not only are these families allowed to come out and they’re able to receive a wonderful, wholesome Thanksgiving meal completely funded by the Buffalo Bills, but they’re also able to meet the players, take a photo with them, say hello,” FeedMore WNY Public Relations Manager Catherine Shick said.

The food was handed out by the team’s rookies. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir said he couldn’t stop smiling throughout the entire event.

“They see us on gameday with our jerseys on and on social media, so they can kind of connect with us through that,” he said. “But to get out here and connect with them in person, and see them face-to-face, and just talk to them for a little bit, whatever it is – in this case it’s helping out and putting smiles on their faces — I think it goes a long way.”

Shick said events like this are needed now more than ever, as prices at the grocery store continue to rise. In the past six months, FeedMore WNY has seen an 11-percent increase in the number of people served by their food pantries per month.

“We know so many families are really forced to make some tough decisions about if they’re going to be able to put food on their table, or are going to be able to fill up their car with gas to get to their job,” Shick said. “Events like Bills Blitz make it possibly for so many local families to not have to worry about where they’re going to get that Thanksgiving meal from.”

If you would like to donate to FeedMore WNY, visit their website here.

